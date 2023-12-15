NATSO, SIGMA Statement on Department of Treasury Guidance for Implementation of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Tax Credit

News provided by

NATSO, Inc.

15 Dec, 2023, 15:57 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers issued the following statement today in response to the Department of the Treasury's December 13 guidance document governing the implementation of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blenders' tax credit. The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA.

"The truck stop, fuel marketing, trucking and rail industries along with the environmental community have long observed that the present statutory language of the sustainable aviation fuel tax credit does not create a pathway for applying the current GREET life-cycle model to SAF. In today's announcement, the Department of Treasury makes clear that it agrees. As the GREET model is updated in the coming months, we will keep a close eye to ensure that the process is driven by science rather than politics. We imagine that in order to survive judicial review the GREET model would have to be changed substantially if SAF producers want to utilize it to measure their emissions profiles. We look forward to working with policymakers to promote an appropriate balance for incentives in the renewable fuel industry that protect consumers from rising shipping and fuel costs while maintaining emissions standards." 

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truck stops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

