NATSO, SIGMA URGE IRS TO ADOPT STRINGENT LIFECYCLE GREENHOUSE GAS MODELING REQUIREMENTS FOR SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL (SAF)

News provided by

NATSO, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 16:59 ET

CORSIA Modeling Requirement Adheres to Congressional Intent

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel plazas and truckstops, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, urged the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to uphold Congressional intent and subject sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the stringent lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions modeling requirements of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) as it implements the tax credits enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. 

"The CORSIA modeling requirements for SAF are a fundamental underpinning of the statutory scheme that Congress created for biofuels within the IRA. Because renewable diesel and SAF utilize the same limited feedstocks, and renewable diesel is more efficient and environmentally compelling than SAF, Congress stipulated that SAF should only get a higher tax credit if it can meet higher environmental standards. Inviting industry to disregard CORSIA would represent an affirmative decision by the Biden Administration to increase diesel emissions and increase fuel prices.

"Until there is tax parity between sustainable aviation fuel and other biofuels, SAF producers will threaten to siphon feedstocks away from those biofuels used in over-the-road transportation, potentially eliminating America's biodiesel and renewable diesel market.

"Several of the world's leading environmental groups and non-governmental organizations have also repeatedly urged the IRS to require that SAF be subjected to the CORSIA modeling requirements, including the International Council on Clean Transportation, the World Wildlife Fund, and the Environmental Defense Fund."

Read NATSO and SIGMA's letter here.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

Contact:

Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

Vice President, Public Affairs

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

