NATSO, WERNER® COLLABORATE ON CEO RIDE-ALONG

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel plazas, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics providers, today kicked off a CEO ride-along as part of a unique safety collaboration between the travel center industry and its professional truck driving customers.

NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings is traveling more than 1,200 miles to experience the life of a professional truck driver. Jennifer Evans is an accomplished professional driver for Werner Enterprises. She has earned numerous safety awards and has driven more than 1.3 million accident-free miles. Werner Logo

NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings is joining Werner professional truck driver Jennifer Evans on a week-long, 1,200-mile trip beginning in Joliet, Ill. They will stop along the way at truck stops and travel centers so that Mullings can experience life on the road for professional truck drivers. Mullings will document her experience, delivering insights to the travel center executives, owners and operators who continuously strive to improve service to their customers.

"Truck stops and travel centers serve as the home away from home for more than 3 million professional truck drivers," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "By experiencing life on the road through the eyes of a professional truck driver, I have an incredible opportunity to help our industry meet the unique needs of the truck driving customer. Providing drivers with safe and secure places to stop and rest is the No. 1 priority of our industry. By ensuring a positive experience for truck drivers, we can help to ensure that commercial drivers remain in this critical profession while spurring others to consider a career as a professional driver."

"We are excited to collaborate with NATSO, as this initiative will provide invaluable real-world feedback from professional drivers to enhance the safety and overall experience at truck stops nationwide," said Werner's Vice President of Safety and Compliance, Jaime Hamm. Jennifer Evans' unique insights as a female professional driver will add exceptional value and a unique perspective on the road."

Evans is a highly accomplished and seasoned professional driver, who has been on the road with Werner since 2003. Over the years, she has earned numerous safety awards and achieved an impressive 1.3 million accident-free miles. Jennifer has also contributed significantly as a Driver Ambassador and was a proud member of Werner's 2019 Road Team. Each year, she volunteers her time at Touch-a-Truck events and actively participates in Nebraska's annual Special Olympics truck convoy.

Mullings, who has served as NATSO President and CEO for 25 years, regularly visits truck stop and travel center locations while traveling. In 2014, Mullings sold her family home and traveled 40,000 miles in a 30-foot Airstream trailer with her family, meeting hundreds of NATSO members in 49 states during a 12-month industry tour.

About NATSO, representing travel centers and truck stops: NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

About Werner Enterprises: Werner Enterprises, Inc. delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. Contact: Jill Samuelson, Associate Vice president of Marketing and Communications. 402-819-5319

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.