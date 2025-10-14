Natura Resources Advancing Nation's First Gen IV Nuclear Reactor

Company on track to deploy the nation's first Gen IV nuclear reactor in 2026

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) construction license, HALEU fuel, facility and technology partners secured

Company expects to file two commercial license applications with the NRC by year end 2025

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura) continues to advance construction and deployment of the first Gen IV nuclear reactor in the U.S. Natura's MSR-1 is the only liquid-fuel reactor design licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and one of only two Gen IV advanced nuclear reactor technologies cleared for construction by the NRC.

"We are leading the race to deploy the country's first Gen IV nuclear reactor." said Doug Robison, Natura Resources CEO Post this MSR-1 Demonstration Facility - Reactor Bay from above MSR-1 Demonstration Facility - Reactor Bay from below Natura Resources Molten Salt Test Loop from above

"We are leading the race to deploy the country's first Gen IV nuclear reactor. With an NRC construction license, a completed reactor facility, a fuel commitment from the Department of Energy, support from the State of Texas, and our technology partners in place, we are on track for deployment of our MSR-1 reactor in 2026," said Doug Robison, Natura Resources Founder and CEO.

The DOE's Idaho National Lab timeline for advanced reactor deployments projects Natura's MSR-1 as the first Gen IV reactor deployment in the U.S.

The Natura team has made significant progress toward deployment after the NRC issued a construction permit in September 2024 for the deployment of Natura's 1- megawatt (MW) MSR-1 system on the campus of Abilene Christian University (ACU).

"Our team is focused on progress over promises. The advancements we've made since the NRC granted the construction permit just a year ago have been remarkable," Robison said.

In the coming months, Natura intends to:

Complete and file an operating license application for the MSR-1

Procure remaining materials from U.S.-based suppliers

Add talent to support deployment of the commercial reactors

File two commercial applications with the NRC, one focused on medical isotope production and the other for grid-scale electricity generation

Sign commercial offtake agreements

"We could not have accomplished all that we have in such a short period of time without the support and collaboration from our technology partners, the NRC, the DOE, the State of Texas, ACU, the local community and our investors," Robison added.

The MSR-1 / MSR-100

Natura is building a cutting-edge small modular reactor (SMR) that uses liquid fuel dissolved in a molten salt mixture. This design operates at high temperature and low pressure, enhancing safety and efficiency. It can use several fuel types, including recycled waste fuel, and produces significantly less waste than conventional nuclear reactor designs. Use of liquid fuel in the reactor also enables harvesting of rare medical isotopes critical for cancer treatment.

The Natura MSR-100 is a 100-MW system with substantial design carryover from the MSR-1 that will meet commercial demand for power generation and produced water desalination.

Components for Natura's MSR-100 can be built in a manufacturing facility and then deployed in modules based on the commercial application and power generation needs. This lowers the capital cost of building a reactor compared with the bespoke design and construction of light water reactors.

Combining molten salt technology with modular design will make Natura's reactor cost competitive with other clean, 24/7 baseload power generation, including natural gas.

The efficiency and design of Natura's MSR-100 reactor also will make it an ideal option for produced water desalination, a critical issue or the Permian Basin and other areas of the U.S. with significant oil and gas production.

Key Funding and Technology Partners

The State of Texas has allocated $120 million to support the MSR-1 project, and, to date, Natura has secured $120 million in equity capital.

Under separate agreements, Natura has partnered with Zachary Nuclear Engineering and Teledyne Brown Engineering for critical engineering, design and procurement.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced reactor developer committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. Natura's small modular reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which increases efficiency and reduces waste. The Natura MSR-1 being deployed at Abilene Christian University is the first liquid-fueled reactor design to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In less than five years, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to performance. Natura's leadership team has a proven track record of revolutionizing the energy industry with innovative technology and tangible results. Natura is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources