Natura Resources Leases Utah San Rafael Energy Lab to Advance Commercial-Stage Molten Salt Reactor Development

"This agreement supports the precision testing that gets us closer to a critical, commercial-stage reactor," said Doug Robison, Natura Resources Founder and CEO. "USREL provides the national lab-grade environment and instrumentation required to generate data with the qualifications necessary for regulatory approval, bringing the promise of Natura's molten salt technology one step closer to commercial operations."

Unlike traditional solid-fuel reactors, Natura's MSR uses liquid fuel, a defining feature that enables inherent safety advantages, simplified fuel recycling, and potential for large-scale medical isotope production. These features collectively make MSRs more efficient, versatile, and cost-effective, with the ability to generate clean energy while producing valuable isotopes.

The lab will play a central role in fuel salt qualification, measuring critical properties such as density, viscosity, and thermal conductivity under nuclear-quality assurance standards (NQA-1). This data underpins the safety and performance modeling necessary for operating Natura's MSR-1 reactor, which is currently under construction at the Science and Engineering Research Center (SERC) in Abilene.

Natura is also exploring future use of USREL as a hub for fuel synthesis, the process of converting uranium metal to uranium fluoride, as well as salt recycling to support closed-loop fuel operations.

"USREL is an enabling asset for the next phase of our mission," said Jordan Robison, Natura Resources COO. "It brings together the research capabilities, infrastructure, industrial partnerships, and regulatory quality needed to transition molten salt technology from the lab to the grid and beyond."

The lease reflects Natura's continued progress in developing the infrastructure and partnerships required to demonstrate the first commercial-scale, liquid-fueled molten salt reactor in the nation, advancing U.S. energy abundance, and supporting the Trump Administration and the Department of Energy's broader goals for American energy dominance.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced reactor developer committed to answering the world's increased demand for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water by developing commercially deployable molten salt reactors. Natura's small modular reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which increases efficiency and reduces waste. The Natura MSR-1 being deployed in Abilene is the first liquid-fueled reactor design to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In less than five years, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to performance. Natura's leadership team has a proven track record of revolutionizing the energy industry with innovative technology and tangible results. Natura is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources