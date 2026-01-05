Natura Secures Enriched Molten Salt Allocation from Department of Energy

Salt allocation paves the way for Natura to deploy the first Gen IV nuclear reactor in the U.S.

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura Resources LLC (Natura), a leading developer of advanced molten-salt nuclear reactors (MSR), today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy has selected the company to receive the coolant salt used in the historic Molten Salt Reactor Experiment (MSRE). Natura was selected as part of a competitive Offer for Material Distribution issued by DOE in August 2025.

The salt coolant allocation is a pivotal milestone in the race to deploy next-generation nuclear power. The coolant salt, known as FLiBE, contains 99.99% enriched lithium-7 (Li-7), and it is essential for Natura's 1-MW reactor to achieve criticality next year, keeping the project on track to become one of the first Gen IV nuclear reactor deployed in the United States.

"We deeply value the Department of Energy's continued support and their confidence in our team as we advance the future of nuclear energy," said Doug Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources. "With our reactor facility already complete, this salt allocation ensures we can remain on track to deploy our MSR-1 in 2026 — marking a decisive step in advancing next-generation nuclear to deliver reliable, and scalable power for America's growing energy needs."

The MSRE, operated at Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1965 to 1969, demonstrated the viability of liquid-fueled reactor technology. Natura's MSR-1 builds on that legacy with modern engineering, safety enhancements, and a mission to deliver reliable, affordable baseload power to meet increasing domestic and global demands for energy, medical isotopes, and clean water.

Federal Backing and Regulatory Progress

Natura was selected in August as one of 10 advanced reactor companies under DOE's Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program.

DOE has conditionally committed to supply High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) for MSR-1.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued a construction permit in September 2024 for Natura's 1-MW reactor at Abilene Christian University. Natura is now pursuing DOE authorization to construct and operate, leveraging the NRC's prior approval.

Natura's reactor facility is already constructed, detailed engineering and design (DED) is complete, and the procurement process has begun for the MSR-1 reactor deployment.

Natura is building SMRs that use liquid fuel dissolved in a molten salt mixture. This design operates at high temperature and atmospheric pressure, enhancing safety while reducing waste. It can use several fuel types, including recycled waste fuel and enables harvesting of rare medical isotopes critical for cancer treatment.

Natura's modular construction lowers capital costs compared with traditional light water reactors, making the company's 100-MW commercial-scale reactor cost competitive with other clean 24/7 baseload power generation, including natural gas.

The efficiency and design of Natura's 100-MW reactor will also make it an ideal solution for produced water desalination, a critical issue for the Permian Basin and other areas of the U.S. with significant oil and gas production.

The company expects to deploy its first 100-MW commercial SMR in 2029.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

