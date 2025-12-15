Natura to Pursue DOE Authorization for MSR-1 Under New OTA, Advancing its Reactor Towards Criticality Through DOE's Pilot Program

The OTA enables Natura and DOE to collaborate under the Reactor Pilot Program. The Reactor Pilot Program was established pursuant to Executive Order 14301, with a goal of achieving criticality in at least three DOE-authorized reactors by July 4, 2026. Natura will build its MSR-1 reactor at the completed advanced reactor demonstration facility located on the ACU campus, marking one of the first liquid-fueled reactor construction projects that will be brought to criticality under the program.

"We're fortunate to celebrate a key milestone tied to real progress on a tangible project –not a concept or a laboratory experiment," said Doug Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources. "The facility is already complete, and this OTA allows us to move quickly with DOE toward authorized operation of our MSR-1 system."

The Science & Engineering Research Center (SERC) at ACU, where Natura's MSR-1 will be installed, began construction in March 2022 and was completed in August 2023, constructed in 18 months. DOE has also conditionally committed to supplying the High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) for the MSR-1 deployment at ACU.

Under the current plan, MSR-1 will achieve initial operation and criticality under DOE Authorization. Natura and ACU intend on continuing U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing of the MSR-1 as a university research reactor following its initial operation under DOE oversight.

Natura underscored its ongoing support of the NRC and explained that pursuing DOE Authorization is a deliberate enhancement of its regulatory approach, fully aligned with federal safety and licensing requirements.

"This partnership with DOE allows us to advance our molten-salt reactor technology while maintaining the regulatory rigor needed for American nuclear development and long-term safety for the communities where we plan to operate," Robison said.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources