Natura Resources Receives GAIN Voucher to Advance its Molten Salt SMR Technology

Natura will partner with ORNL to develop a graphite qualification plan and identify performance characteristics and development plans to design, approve, and perform graphite irradiations with fuel-bearing salts. The plan will look at using the existing High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) at ORNL to support rapid neutron irradiation of graphite. The project also will include the development of fuel-bearing, molten salt irradiation capsules to support future irradiation testing.

"This is another exciting milestone as we continue to lead the race to build the country's first liquid-fuel SMR in support of America's energy independence and A.I. advancement," said Jordan Robison, Natura's Chief Operating Officer. "Access to the premier talent and equipment at ORNL will help us continue accelerating commercialization of our molten salt reactor technology and bring critically needed nuclear energy online."

GAIN awards facilitate public-private partnerships, allowing Natura to access the technical expertise and specialized facilities of the Department of Energy's (DOE) national laboratories.

Natura is building small modular reactors that use liquid fuel dissolved in a molten salt mixture. This design operates at high temperature and atmospheric pressure, enhancing safety while reducing waste. It can use several fuel types, including recycled waste fuel, and enables harvesting of rare medical isotopes critical for cancer treatment.

Natura's modular construction lowers capital costs compared with traditional reactors, making the company's 100-megawatt commercial-scale reactor cost competitive with other clean 24/7 baseload power generation, including natural gas.

The efficiency and design of Natura's MSR-100 reactor also will make it an ideal option for produced water desalination, a critical issue for the Permian Basin and other areas of the U.S. with significant oil and gas production.

The Department of Energy's timeline for advanced reactor deployments estimates Natura's MSR-1 will be the first Gen IV reactor deployment in the U.S.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a construction permit for the deployment of Natura's 1-megawatt reactor at Abilene Christian University in September 2024. Natura expects to deploy this reactor in 2026.

Natura will use the GAIN Voucher to accelerate graphite qualification for its MSR-100, a 100-MWe system that will meet commercial demand for power generation and produced water desalination. The company expects to have its first commercial-scale, 100-megawatt reactor online in 2030.

About Natura Resources

Natura Resources LLC is a leading advanced small modular reactor developer committed to answering increasing domestic and global demands for reliable energy, medical isotopes, and clean water. Natura's reactors are liquid-fueled and molten salt-cooled, which enhances safety and reduces waste. With the first construction permit for a liquid-fueled reactor from the NRC, Natura has established itself as a leading force in the advanced nuclear industry, fueled by a commitment to support America's energy future. The company is privately owned and has secured more than $120 million in private funding and a commitment of $120 million from the State of Texas. For more information, www.naturaresources.com.

SOURCE Natura Resources