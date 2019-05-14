Natural Alternatives International Announces Participation as Exhibitor and Presenter In the 2019 ifia® Japan

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII) today announced its participation, partnering with NAI's exclusive distributor, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, in the 24th edition of the ifia® Japan, The International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition and Conference—Asia's largest event dedicated to food ingredients, additives and the health food sector. More than 32,000 international industry professionals are expected to attend this three-day event held on May 22-24, 2019, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

In March 2019, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan announced the approval of beta-alanine in the Japanese food market—NAI was instrumental in this premier achievement after spending nearly three years navigating the application process. In effort to introduce CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, the only beta-alanine to receive New Dietary Ingredient Status from the FDA, to the Japanese market, NAI is leveraging ifia® as a major platform.

CarnoSyn® Brands will be exhibiting at booth SN009 as well as conducting two presentations: the first, held at 11:30 – 12:15 PM on May 22, will introduce CarnoSyn® beta-alanine and details around the newly-obtained NDI Status and global patents; the second, held from 9:00 – 11:45 AM on May 23, will expand into CarnoSyn®'s scientifically-proven benefits in sports nutrition, and SR CarnoSyn®'s use for healthy aging and wellness.

Learn more about ifia® and view the full presentation schedule at https://www.ifiajapan.com/en .

"We are dedicated to supporting the beta-alanine needs of the Japanese market," CarnoSyn® Brands Vice President, Nicole Burbank said. "CarnoSyn beta-alanine is globally recognized as a patented, high-quality ingredient of choice among companies wishing to used only the safest ingredients in their products—and we look forward to continuing our aggressive business and educational efforts in the Japanese marketplace."

Recently, Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs for CarnoSyn® attended the Health Food Expo, April 9 – 10, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan where CarnoSyn®'s presentations were fully attended and the exhibiting space generated vast interest and business opportunities.

"After tremendous success at the Health Food Expo last month, we are looking forward to exhibiting and presenting at the largest food ingredient event in Asia—ifia® Japan," Dr. Di Tan said. "We look forward to sharing our massive strides in science, patents and regulations while continuing our efforts to penetrate the Japanese market."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com .

About Shimizu Chemical Corporation:

Shimizu is a leading company in nutritional sciences in Japan, offering a wide range of products and services in various industries from pharmaceuticals and foods to cosmetics and sports nutrition. With its unique solutions and long-standing expertise, Shimizu continues to innovate globally. Its services include managing and leading contract manufacturing services to fulfill a variety of customer needs to produce finished products containing CarnoSyn® beta-alanine in a variety of forms, from nutritional supplements to all types of food products.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our future revenue profits and financial condition, our ability to maintain our patents, generate revenues from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, secure compliance with our intellectual property rights, and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

