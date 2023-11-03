Natural Bridge Caverns Announces 10th Anniversary of Christmas at the Caverns with an Extended Season and New Concerts

NEW: Extended Season, Live Underground Concerts, and an Expanded Trail of Lights planned for this year

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Christmas at the Caverns, Natural Bridge Caverns is extending the season of celebration another week with the addition of a series of Live Underground Concerts and more through December 30th.

Designed for families, brightly lit walking trails, story time, and Santa are just some of the events during Natural Bridge Caverns' Christmas at the Caverns Austin Gilliam performs carols deep underground during Christmas at the Caverns at Natural Bridge Caverns

Texas' favorite underground Christmas tradition returns starting Saturday, December 2nd and continues for an additional five days, with holiday favorites including Caroling in the Cavern, a stunning walk thru the Trail of lights, giant Christmas tree, holiday food and drink and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Following Christmas Day, this year's holiday celebration will continue with a series of Live Underground Concerts in the newest event space at Natural Bridge Caverns: the deepest underground event venue in Texas.

"Our Live Underground concerts have been so popular, when we were looking for a way to celebrate our 10th anniversary, it seemed like the perfect way to extend the festivities," said Brad Wuest, President of Natural Bridge Caverns.

The Holiday Live Underground Concert series performers include Zack Walther Band on December 21st, Scotty Alexander on December 26th, Matt Castillo on December 28th, and more to come. Concert attendees will have access to all above ground events including the popular Trail of Lights, Reindeer Round-Up, and more. The Caverns will also continue its Christmas at the Caverns tradition of collecting food, financial contributions, and donating a portion from every ticket sold to the New Braunfels and San Antonio Food Bank to help families in need. To date guests and Natural Bridge Caverns have given more than $125K, providing more than 1.25 million pounds of food.

During the holiday season Natural Bridge Caverns will continue offering daily tours of the largest cavern system in Texas through the Discovery Tour, Hidden Wonders Tour, private tours, Adventure Tours, and amazing surface attractions. Visit the Natural Bridge Cavern website for pricing, park hours, and availability.

About Natural Bridge Caverns:

26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266 https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/ l 210-651-6101

Natural Bridge Caverns is one of the world's premier show caverns. Discovered in 1960 by local cavers, this family owned and operated natural wonder is the largest cavern in Texas. More than two cave tours of two distinct and stunning caverns, the property also features above ground adventures of a different kind including a ropes course, zip rails, a 5,000 square foot outdoor maze, and even an interactive "gem panning" activity. More of the cavern is still being discovered; the Wuest family along with their caving team are still actively exploring new areas in the massive system. Natural Bridge Caverns is a designated State Historical Site, National Natural Landmark, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

