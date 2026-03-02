NATURAL DIAMONDS SHINE BRIGHT ON THE RED CARPET AT THE 32ND ACTORS AWARDS

Today's biggest stars express individuality and confidence with natural diamonds

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Actor Awards, the red carpet sparkled with natural diamonds worn by some of the acting community's most respected talents as observed by A Diamond is Forever.

NATURAL DIAMONDS AT THE 32ND ACTORS AWARDS

Leading entertainers wore natural diamonds in ranges of shades from sunlit whites to cognacs that spoke to individuality, creativity and brilliance. Natural diamonds shone brightly on award winners Jessie Buckley and Michelle Williams, while nominees Kate Hudson and Rose Byrne proudly wore natural diamonds from Botswana and Namibia, respectively. In an array of shapes and designs, natural diamonds — especially in the latest Desert diamond hues — blended timeless elegance with effortless style.

Desert diamonds

Desert diamonds, ranging from sunlit whites to pale cognacs, were a defining presence of the evening, reinforcing the growing appetite for naturally warm-toned stones. Kate Hudson embraced the trend in custom Emily P. Wheeler designs, including an open torque necklace centered with a pale cognac Desert diamond, two circular bubble statement rings featuring Desert diamond center stones sourced from Botswana, and a reinterpretation of the brand's signature "twist" silhouette set with an east-west moval cognac diamond. She completed the look with bubble fringe earrings accented by pale cognac Desert diamond center stones. Rose Byrne also opted for Desert diamonds, wearing sunlit white natural diamonds sourced from Namibia by Messika, including the brand's EM Divine Enigma rings and Sirenetta earrings. Michelle Williams selected additional Messika designs featuring natural diamonds from Namibia, including the Créoles PM Snake Dance earrings and the Totem Coeur ring. Jessie Buckley had her own take on the trend in warm white Desert diamond earrings, a diamond button back necklace and a pear-shaped natural diamond button-back ring, all by Jessica McCormack.

Statement Earrings

Earrings of every silhouette and scale took center stage, emerging as one of the evening's most defining jewelry statements. Chandelier styles proved particularly prominent, with Chase Infiniti in striking De Beers London desert-hued statement earrings, Mindy Kaling in Bucherer Fine Jewellery, and Demi Moore in a luminous Harry Winston set. Calista Flockhart wore dramatic large-scale natural diamond feather earrings by LEVIEV.

Medium-sized circular silhouettes also made a strong showing. Zanna Roberts Rassi selected Martin Katz circle diamond earrings; Hannah Einbinder opted for square hoop styles by Fope; Rhea Seehorn chose Marco Bicego teardrop hoops; and Kristen Bell wore diamond drops by Messika.

More closely cropped, ear-hugging designs offered a modern counterpoint. Yerin Ha wore David Yurman's floating diamond shrimp earrings, while Teyana Taylor selected Tiffany & Co. ear clips.

The most prevalent style across the carpet, however, was the diamond stud. Seen on Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Connor Storrie, Tyler, the Creator, Miles Caton, and Sarah Pidgeon (in Rahaminov Diamonds), the classic stud reaffirmed its status as a timeless classic.

Neck-Hugging Diamonds

Close-to-the-neck necklaces emerged as the evening's most prominent neckwear trend, with torques, structured collars, and sculptural diamond designs defining the category. Sarah Paulson's Boucheron necklace exemplified the look, as did Sheryl Lee Ralph's De Beers London design. Connor Storrie made a confident statement in a Tiffany & Co. mixed cluster diamond collar, while Rhea Seehorn opted for a more understated yet striking Marco Bicego piece. Teyana Taylor, Ali Larter, and Wunmi Mosaku further embraced the trend in bold, closely cropped designs from Tiffany & Co., Repossi, and Messika, respectively.

Statement Rings

Statement rings served as a refined finishing touch. Kristen Bell selected the Messika by Kate Moss Exotic Charm ring, adding a sculptural accent to her ensemble. Connor Storrie opted for a statement design from Tiffany & Co., while Tyler, the Creator embraced a large yellow diamond ring, further solidifying the continued interest in warm-toned Desert diamonds. Wunmi Mosaku chose a substantial Messika ring and Zanna Roberts Rassi rounded out the trend with two standout Martin Katz designs: a modified heart rose-cut trillion diamond ring accented with microset diamonds in platinum, and a two row Asscher-cut diamond eternity band in 18kt white gold.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever