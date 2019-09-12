Natural Disaster Victims Rely on Advanced Batteries to Connect With the World

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- So many of us are reliant on batteries. Typically, batteries are used to power portable devices such as cellphones and tablets. However, with the progression of the industry, battery demand began to stem from the electric vehicle boom as well. Recently, electric vehicles (EVs) became widely popular because of their environmental efficiency and potential savings. The EVs typically use lithium-ion powered battery packs, which can be recharged. In comparison, standard diesel-powered vehicles rely on fossil fuel, which has caused great concern among environmental officials about the adverse effects of fossil fuel emissions. As a result, many automotive manufacturers began to launch their own lines of high-tech EVs. And while the vehicles are one of the largest contributors to the overall battery market, other growth factors such as consumer electronics and industrial applications are also helping to further propel the industry. Originally, consumer batteries were generally small energy packs that were used to power portable devices. Once the battery was depleted, consumers would normally have to dispose of it and buy a replacement. Nowadays, electronic manufacturers have developed battery storage packs that can be continuously recharged. For instance, consumers can charge their personal phones on the go without having to stop for a charging port. And over the past decade, portable battery packs have themselves been reshaped and are now available in multiple variations such as large packs that hold massive amounts of energy, to pocket-sized packs that may charge a typical phone battery once or twice. According to data compiled by Mordor Intelligence, the global battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH).

While battery packs are convenient for daily life, they could also be extremely useful during times of emergencies. For example, natural disasters are highly catastrophic events that occur commonly throughout the world. Typically, during major disasters such as earthquakes or hurricanes, power outages are most likely to occur. The Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests packing a "go bag" during times of emergencies. The bag should contain vital essentials such as food, water, medicine, plastic bags, flashlight, as well as an electronic device, like a smartphone, for communication purposes. In some situations, disasters can last anywhere from days to up to weeks. As such, a consumer's smartphone will most likely deplete its battery source within a few days, meaning that a portable battery pack is crucial. Maria Rerecich, the Director of Electronics Testing for Consumer Reports, recommends charging devices beforehand, then putting all the devices and chargers into a bag. Consumer Reports also recommends purchasing spare batteries and portable chargers ahead of time. Generally, most large battery producers were focused on the EV market, however, after the past few years of major hurricanes, many producers shifted their focus towards residential and consumer battery storages. "Household batteries are on an emergency preparedness item for all disasters, used in flashlights and lanterns for emergency lighting. The first warnings of major storms bring consumers out for purchase of batteries, portable lighting and portable radios. The incremental category sales are typically in the millions of dollars range," said Robert Altabet, Owner of Alpha Beta Planning and Senior Consultant at Energy Blues LLC.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) announced earlier this week that, "they are joining Bahamas' disaster relief efforts by partnering with Juiced2Go to donate emergency mobile phone batteries.

Juiced2Go (http://www.juiced2go.com/) develops disposable emergency mobile phone batteries, designed to connect to both iPhones and Android devices to generate up to 8 hours of talk time when other forms of power are unavailable. Edison Nation is partnering with them to send 5,000 batteries to families in the Bahamas currently suffering from power outages.

"We want families to feel safe and connected as much as possible as a result of this overwhelming event and rebuilding process," said Sidney Richlin, Ronny Mirel, and Dianne Magsari the Co-Founders of Juiced2Go.

Edison Nation is also donating products from their Cloud B brand to "The Ranfurly Home for Children", to offer a small token of joy to kids in the area during this time of crisis.

Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation states, "The Edison Nation family is saddened over the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and this donation shows our support to those affected."

About Edison Nation, Inc. Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing and fulfillment services. Edison Nation's model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, "Everyday Edisons," to become the recognized leader in the innovator community. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Edison Nation, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EktLaleMUrw

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments. Recently, The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, has committed more than USD 1 Million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts for those in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Disney's commitment includes a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies who will be undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as the provision of supplies – including food staples and basic construction materials – to those in impacted areas. "The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together."

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. Recently, The Coca-Cola Company, its local bottling partners and The Coca-Cola Foundation provided disaster relief assistance to communities in the Bahamas that have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Foundation, today pledged USD 400,000 to The Salvation Army to provide immediate resources for emergency food and shelter for people in need on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco. In addition to monetary support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, the company and its local bottling partners, Caribbean Bottling Company and Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, have donated bottles of water, volunteer hours, power generators and other essential items to community centers, hospitals and other local community organizations in the Bahamas to support emergency response efforts in impacted areas. Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers mobilized the Puerto Rican community to donate additional items and hired a plane to deliver them to the Bahamas. "We are concerned about the communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian," said Helen Smith Price, President, The Coca-Cola Foundation. "We are using our resources to provide immediate relief and recovery assistance to those impacted by the storm. As a longtime partner of The Salvation Army, we are proud to support their critical relief efforts."

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) bring energy to homes and businesses across the country. Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, recently announced its partnership with esVolta, a prominent developer and owner of lithium-ion battery storage projects. The partnership includes up to four utility-scale energy storage projects located in California totaling more than 86 megawatts (MW) and 345-megawatt hours (MWh). The company's investment in one project has closed, and three others are subject to completion. With increasing demand for energy storage solutions, the partnership with esVolta supports Southern Power's growth and low-risk business strategy of developing or acquiring interests in projects covered by long-term contracts. "Battery storage is an emerging technology with the potential to revolutionize how energy is supplied," said Southern Power President Bill Grantham. "These projects and our partnership with esVolta are a great strategic fit for our business, and these transactions will further position Southern Power to meet our customers' needs as the energy industry continues to evolve."

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. Enphase Energy, Inc. recently announced it had shipped more than one million microinverters to Australia and New Zealand. Enphase has experienced steady growth in the two countries since entering their solar markets in 2013, as the Company's technology is an ideal fit for Australia and New Zealand's evolving distributed landscape. Enphase's software-defined microinverter architecture allows the Company to quickly configure new products for release with a single hardware design, while maintaining the highest standards for reliability, safety and quality. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability, safety and quality testing regiment of over one million hours, the equivalent of more than 100 years of test cycles. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and perform well in Australia's various microclimates, including heat, high humidity, coastal conditions, and cold. Enphase refreshed its product portfolio in March 2019 with the announcement of an updated AC Battery (ACB) product for Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Solar installation contractors are leveraging the ACB to build innovative solar + storage solutions, while customers have embraced the product's scalable nature. The ACB is particularly suitable for right-sized storage applications in Australia and New Zealand, as the modular architecture of the 1.2 kWh AC-coupled Enphase ACB system helps contain the cost of adding storage to an existing system. "We would like to thank the many solar installation companies and partners in Australia and New Zealand for their years of trust and support, as we share a single-minded commitment to quality, safety and reliability," said Dave Ranhoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Enphase Energy. "We remain committed to developing future growth opportunities in the region, and are pleased with the renewed focus on these efforts from Wilf Johnston, our new general manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region."

