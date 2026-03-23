Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Disrupts Pest Control Market with a Patent Pending, "No-Nesting" Pumice Stone Technology: The First 90-Day, Industrial Solution for High-Value Asset Protection

A newly developed volcanic delivery system offers an extended 90-day lifespan for asset protection across agricultural, marine, and commercial fleet applications.

NEW CENTURY, Kan., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Environmental Solutions Inc. announces a significant development in natural industrial pest defense: Infused Pumice Stone Technology. Moving beyond the limitations of standard retail-grade plant-fiber solutions, this new engineering approach provides a sustained, 90-day barrier specifically designed for the protection of high-value industrial and commercial assets.

The Engineering Challenge

Patent Pending Repellent Improvement

For decades, the agricultural, marine, and logistics sectors have relied on plant-fiber pouches to repel rodents from heavy machinery and stored fleets. However, field data indicates a critical failure point in these legacy systems: rodents frequently consume the plant-based pouch filler or repurpose it as nesting material. This paradoxical failure creates severe risks for complex wiring harnesses and engine bays.

The Technological Solution

Natural Environmental Solutions Inc. has addressed this material flaw by engineering a delivery system that infuses industrial-strength essential oil compounds into a highly porous, non-biodegradable volcanic stone core.

The resulting technology creates a solid-state barrier that rodents cannot consume, shred, or utilize for nesting.

"Current market solutions require frequent, labor-intensive re-application, which is fundamentally inefficient for large-scale agricultural operations or fleet storage facilities," said Clyde Morgan, lead developer at Natural Environmental Solutions Inc. "Our Pumice Stone Technology was engineered specifically as an industrial-grade barrier. By utilizing a solid volcanic core, the system achieves a heavy, consistent vapor density that provides sustained protection without degrading into nesting material."

Key Technical Advancements

The Infused Pumice Stone Technology introduces several key developments for industrial asset management:

The "No-Nesting" Material Advantage: Unlike corn-cob or paper-based alternatives, the solid pumice design is physically uninhabitable. It eliminates the risk of the repellent system becoming bedding material within sensitive equipment.

Unlike corn-cob or paper-based alternatives, the solid pumice design is physically uninhabitable. It eliminates the risk of the repellent system becoming bedding material within sensitive equipment. Extended Vapor Release: Engineered for a controlled vapor release rate, the stone substrate maintains efficacy for 90 days, significantly reducing maintenance intervals and labor costs for storage facilities and property managers.

Engineered for a controlled vapor release rate, the stone substrate maintains efficacy for 90 days, significantly reducing maintenance intervals and labor costs for storage facilities and property managers. High Active Ingredient Capacity: Patent pending process assures 25% active ingredients minimum, surpassing most common competitors by as much as 20% or more.

Patent pending process assures 25% active ingredients minimum, surpassing most common competitors by as much as 20% or more. Application-Specific Vapor Profiles: The technology has been developed with varying natural oil profiles to address specific industrial environments: Agricultural Operations: A high-intensity botanical defense designed for perimeter protection around feed, seed, and heavy machinery cabling. Marine & Transport Fleets: A targeted formulation engineered to protect complex wiring systems and interiors during long-term commercial winterization. Structural Infrastructure: A specialized compound designed to deter aggressive chewing on structural wood and elevated attic wiring.

The technology has been developed with varying natural oil profiles to address specific industrial environments:

Commercial Deployment

This technology is currently being scaled for commercial and agricultural applications, providing facility managers and fleet operators with a scientifically backed method to reduce equipment damage and downtime during long-term storage.

Furthermore, Natural Environmental Solutions Inc. anticipates licensing this proprietary technology to external industry partners, enabling further research and development to adapt the delivery system for a broader range of animal and insect management applications.

About Natural Environmental Solutions Inc.

Based in New Century, Kansas, Natural Environmental Solutions Inc. is an industrial research and development firm focused on natural, heavy-duty natural pest management technologies. Holding multiple patents and patents-pending, the company is dedicated to solving the root causes of agricultural and commercial equipment damage through science-backed, non-toxic material innovations.

SOURCE Morgan's Repellent