Natural Fiber Welding Inc. Debuts PLIANT™ PCS, a 100-Percent Biobased Outsole Compound for the Footwear Industry

Next-Generation Natural, Non-Toxic and Plastic-Free Materials Close the Performance Gap with Petroleum-Based Rubber Compounds

PEORIA, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW), a pioneer in high-performance, plant-based materials, today announced the commercial availability of PLIANT™ PCS, a 100-percent biobased, non-toxic, and plastic-free natural rubber outsole compound engineered for the footwear industry. NFW is introducing its next-generation natural rubber compound at the International Footwear Conference (FXPO) on April 28–29, in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Biobased outsole materials have historically struggled to match the mechanical performance of conventional synthetic rubber compounds, limiting their adoption among footwear brands that cannot compromise on durability or traction. PLIANT PCS closes that gap.

PLIANT PCS achieves tensile and tear strength exceeding three times the highest requirements observed across industry-standard footwear specifications, strong DIN abrasion resistance, and outstanding grip performance in wet and dry conditions.

"The performance data on PLIANT PCS speaks for itself: tensile and tear strength well above industry requirements, grip that competes with synthetic alternatives, and a supply model that fits how brands actually develop and manufacture footwear," said Steve Zika, chief executive officer of Natural Fiber Welding. "We built PLIANT PCS to eliminate the tradeoffs brands have had to accept when considering biobased outsole materials. It delivers on that."

PLIANT PCS is 100-percent biobased, completely free of petrochemicals, toxic additives, and plastics. For footwear brands facing increasing pressure to move away from petroleum-derived materials across their supply chains, NFW offers a path to meaningful material substitution without sacrificing the performance attributes their products depend on. PLIANT PCS is cost competitive with industry-leading premium compression-molded rubber offerings.

NFW allows brands to integrate PLIANT PCS into their supply chains through two production pathways. PLIANT PCS is available as a bulk compound that can be shipped directly to a brand's nominated outsole molding factory. Or, NFW can provide finished molded outsoles through its established manufacturing network. This flexibility allows brands to integrate PLIANT PCS into their existing supply chains whether they prefer to work with their own production partners or leverage NFW's capabilities.

NFW is attending FXPO, April 28–29 in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. Additionally, Charlie Smith, Global Sales Manager, will be speaking about "A New Step Forward: 100% Plastic-Free Outsoles for Footwear" on April 28th.

PLIANT PCS is available now. Brands and manufacturing partners can learn more or request samples at www.nfw.earth/PLIANT.

About NFW

Natural Fiber Welding, headquartered in Peoria, Ill., is a materials science company pioneering high-performance, plastic-free materials made entirely from renewable plant inputs. Its flagship products, PLIANT™ and MIRUM®, deliver the performance of synthetic materials without fossil fuels or toxic chemicals, offering scalable solutions for global brands seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information, visit www.nfw.earth.

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Kira Perdue

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SOURCE Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW)