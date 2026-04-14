Natural Fiber Welding Inc. Returns to TIME and Statista's List of America's Top Greentech Companies

Materials Science Company Ranked No.69 Overall, No.1 in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW), a pioneer in high-performance, plant-based materials, today announced its second appearance on the annual TIME and Statista list of "America's Top Greentech Companies," a compilation of the most notable technology shaping the sustainability space.

NFW moved up 113 spots from its previous 2024 ranking to the No. 69 spot in 2026, also holding down the highest-ranked position for any Greentech company headquartered in Illinois. For the third year in a row, TIME and Statista have conducted a quantitative study of the top-performing U.S. companies that are focused on developing or providing technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the environmental impacts of human activity.

"Being named to TIME and Statista's list of 'America's Top Greentech Companies' again is an honor that not only reflects our ongoing work with global brands to help them improve their environmental footprints but also the progress we're making," said Steve Zika, CEO and co-founder of Natural Fiber Welding. "At NFW, we believe performance and sustainability must go hand in hand. Our products are the practical embodiment of what earned us this recognition, proving that 100-percent biobased materials can meet—and exceed—rigorous marketplace demands without relying on plastics, fossil fuels or toxic chemistry."

NFW's innovations include PLIANT™, the world's first naturally cured performance rubber outsoles. PLIANT represents a scalable, regenerative circular materials platform capable of replacing entire categories of plastics and petrochemical-based materials—without compromising performance, durability, or aesthetic quality.

A pool of more than 3,500 companies were evaluated across three weighted criteria: environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation. NFW was recognized in the Circular Economy category, reflecting the company's core mission to replace petroleum-based materials with scalable, high-performance natural alternatives.

For the full list, visit: https://time.com/article/2026/03/25/americas-top-greentech-companies-2026/

About Natural Fiber Welding

Natural Fiber Welding, headquartered in Peoria, Ill., is a materials science company pioneering high-performance, plastic-free materials made entirely from renewable plant inputs. Its flagship products, PLIANT™ and MIRUM®, and deliver the performance of synthetic materials without fossil fuels or toxic chemicals, offering scalable solutions for global brands seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information, visit www.nfw.earth.

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SOURCE Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (NFW)