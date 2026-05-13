Natural Field Showcases NFco-Loading® Healthy Aging Solution at Vitafoods Europe 2026

XI'AN, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Vitafoods Europe 2026, Natural Field drew significant industry attention with the presentation of its NFco-Loading® liposomal technology platform and a science-backed healthy aging solution designed for next-generation nutraceutical formulations.

As global demand for healthy aging products continues to accelerate, Natural Field emphasized a key industry challenge during the exhibition: many active ingredients face limitations in stability, absorption efficiency, and formulation compatibility when used in conventional delivery formats.

Natural Field Presents NF-TriSolve® – Advanced, Scientifically Supported Skin & Anti-Aging Solutions

To address these challenges, the company introduced its proprietary NFco-Loading® technology — an advanced co-loading liposomal delivery platform engineered to encapsulate multiple active ingredients within a single liposomal system. The platform is designed to support enhanced bioavailability, improved ingredient stability, and synergistic formulation performance for complex wellness applications.

A major highlight at the exhibition was NF TriSolve®, Natural Field's advanced healthy aging formulation developed using NFco-Loading® technology. The formulation strategically combines multiple active compounds through co-loading liposomal systems, with a focus on co-loaded Coenzyme Q10 liposomes and co-loaded NMN liposomes — two key components designed to support cellular energy metabolism and combat age-related functional decline. Complemented by ergothioneine and sialic acid, NF TriSolve® demonstrated remarkable effects in zebrafish studies, showing significant improvements in anti-aging markers, enhanced skin radiance, and superior hydration performance. This data underscores the capability of NFco-Loading® technology to deliver multiple actives simultaneously, enabling synergistic benefits for advanced wellness, beauty-from-within, and healthy aging applications.

Rather than focusing solely on individual ingredients, Natural Field's strategy centers on building technology-driven delivery systems capable of improving the functional performance of nutraceutical formulations.

"Consumers are no longer only looking for ingredients — they are looking for efficient delivery, synergistic functionality, and science-backed solutions," said the Natural Field team during Vitafoods Europe 2026. "We believe NFco-Loading® technology represents an important direction for the future of healthy aging innovation."

About Natural Field

Natural Field is a technology-focused ingredient company specializing in liposomal delivery systems and functional nutraceutical ingredients. The company provides one-stop formulation and delivery solutions for global nutraceutical brands, with ongoing research focused on bioavailability enhancement, healthy aging innovation, and advanced lipid-based delivery technologies. For more data, please visit www.natural-field.com.

SOURCE Natural Field