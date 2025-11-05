Natural Field will Launch "Ashwagandha White Paper" at FTA Forum in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field, a leading Chinese supplier of botanical and functional ingredients, is set to release its highly anticipated Ashwagandha White Paper at the prestigious Food Technology and Application (FTA) Forum in Hangzhou. The forum, recognized as one of China's foremost platforms for nutrition and health innovation, brings together leading researchers, industry professionals, and enterprise executives to explore cutting-edge technological advances and market trends.

Mr. Haiying Yang, founder of Natural Field, will deliver a keynote address highlighting the company's extensive research on Ashwagandha extract and its application potential in global health and nutrition markets. His presentation will showcase Natural Field's scientific rigor, formulation expertise, and decades-long commitment to developing high-quality botanical ingredients.

The Ashwagandha White Paper represents the culmination of years of rigorous research and product development. It details the latest analytical data, quality evaluation protocols, and potential applications for Ashwagandha extract in functional foods, dietary supplements, and nutraceutical formulations. By providing comprehensive scientific insights and standardized evaluation benchmarks, the white paper is designed to serve as a critical reference for R&D teams, formulators, and brand developers worldwide seeking premium botanical ingredients.

In addition to the white paper, Natural Field will highlight its proprietary Co-Loaded Liposome Technology, which will be unveiled through an upcoming online release event. This innovative delivery system enables the co-encapsulation of multiple active compounds, enhancing both stability and bioavailability. In previous in-house studies, CoQ10 and Curcumin Co-Loaded Liposomes demonstrated superior absorption and formulation performance compared to conventional preparations. These results validate Natural Field's leadership in liposomal research and highlight the practical advantages of co-loaded liposomes in functional ingredient development.

Natural Field's liposomal technology also emphasizes versatility and scalability. The co-loaded approach can be adapted for a wide range of water- and lipid-soluble actives, allowing formulators to create complex multi-ingredient solutions without compromising stability or efficacy. This capability positions Natural Field as a strategic partner for global nutraceutical companies seeking innovative, high-performance ingredient solutions.

With nearly 20 years of experience in botanical extraction and nutritional ingredient development, Natural Field continues to push the boundaries of science-driven innovation in China and beyond. The company's integrated R&D, production, and quality assurance processes ensure that every ingredient meets rigorous standards for purity, consistency, and performance.

By combining high-quality raw materials, advanced liposomal delivery technology, and evidence-backed research, Natural Field reinforces its commitment to supporting the global wellness industry. The upcoming release of the Ashwagandha White Paper at the FTA Forum, coupled with the online presentation of its co-loaded liposome technology, underscores the company's mission to provide scientifically validated, market-ready solutions for health product developers and brands around the world.

