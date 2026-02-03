Natural Grocers® Adds Two New Organic Flavors to Its House Brand Chocolate Bar Line

Sweeten Valentine's Day: two new Natural Grocers® Brand organic dark chocolate bars — Raspberry and Caramel & Sea Salt. Post this

BETTER INGREDIENTS, BETTER CHOCOLATE

The newest additions to the private label line are made with organic, non-GMO ingredients and crafted without artificial preservatives and synthetic colors. Wrapped in a recyclable paper sleeve, each bar reflects Natural Grocers' commitment to providing high-quality treats that align with the company's product standards.

The bars are also made with premium Belgian chocolate and cocoa that is Fairtrade certified. Fairtrade America works to rebalance global trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. Its vision is a world in which all farmers and workers can enjoy secure and sustainable livelihoods, fulfill their potential and decide on their future. Learn more at Fairtrade.net.

A DELECTABLE DUO FOR THE SEASON OF SWEETS

Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Dark Chocolate Raspberry : Bright, tart raspberry notes meet smooth dark chocolate for a vibrant, fruit-forward treat. Balanced sweetness and a lingering cocoa finish make it gift worthy — or perfect for an after-dinner moment of calm ($4.99/3.17 oz).

: Bright, tart raspberry notes meet smooth dark chocolate for a vibrant, fruit-forward treat. Balanced sweetness and a lingering cocoa finish make it gift worthy — or perfect for an after-dinner moment of calm ($4.99/3.17 oz). Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Dark Chocolate Caramel & Sea Salt: A harmony of creamy caramel, a kiss of sea salt and velvety dark chocolate. Rich, nuanced and crave worthy — ideal for pairing, sharing or enjoying slowly on a winter evening ($4.99/3.17 oz).

A GIFT-WORTHY INDULGENCE

With Valentine's Day around the corner, these new chocolate bars make an easy, thoughtful gift. Pair with Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee or a handwritten note for a heartfelt touch.

MORE SAVINGS TO MELT YOUR HEART

Chocolate isn't the only way to pamper a loved one (or yourself) this February. Save big with decadent deals, practical gifts, and plenty of indulgent recipes by visiting your local Natural Grocers. Learn more at naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.