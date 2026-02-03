Natural Grocers® Adds Two New Organic Flavors to Its House Brand Chocolate Bar Line

New private label Dark Chocolate Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Caramel & Sea Salt debut just in time for sweet February moments
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, is adding two new, organic flavors to its beloved Natural Grocers® Brand Chocolate Bar selection: Dark Chocolate Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Caramel & Sea Salt. Launching just ahead of Valentine's Day, these rich, thoughtfully crafted chocolate bars offer a delicious way to treat someone special — or savor a little sweetness for yourself.
BETTER INGREDIENTS, BETTER CHOCOLATE The newest additions to the private label line are made with organic, non-GMO ingredients and crafted without artificial preservatives and synthetic colors. Wrapped in a recyclable paper sleeve, each bar reflects Natural Grocers' commitment to providing high-quality treats that align with the company's product standards.
The bars are also made with premium Belgian chocolate and cocoa that is Fairtrade certified. Fairtrade America works to rebalance global trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. Its vision is a world in which all farmers and workers can enjoy secure and sustainable livelihoods, fulfill their potential and decide on their future. Learn more at Fairtrade.net.
A DELECTABLE DUO FOR THE SEASON OF SWEETS
Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Dark Chocolate Raspberry: Bright, tart raspberry notes meet smooth dark chocolate for a vibrant, fruit-forward treat. Balanced sweetness and a lingering cocoa finish make it gift worthy — or perfect for an after-dinner moment of calm ($4.99/3.17 oz).
Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Dark Chocolate Caramel & Sea Salt: A harmony of creamy caramel, a kiss of sea salt and velvety dark chocolate. Rich, nuanced and crave worthy — ideal for pairing, sharing or enjoying slowly on a winter evening ($4.99/3.17 oz).
A GIFT-WORTHY INDULGENCE With Valentine's Day around the corner, these new chocolate bars make an easy, thoughtful gift. Pair with Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee or a handwritten note for a heartfelt touch.
ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.
