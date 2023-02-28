Natural Grocers® Announces Fifth Annual 'Celebrate Texas Independence Day' Event

Siete Foods Grain Free Mexican Cookies ( $3.39 / 4.5 oz.) This Mexican-American food brand is rooted in family and makes heritage-inspired foods with better-for-you ingredients.

Customers will enjoy additional celebratory discounts through March 25, in every department; including Natural Grocers Brand products like bulk, coffee, seafood and supplements.

FREEBIES & SWEEPSTAKES

March 2-4 : All customers at Texas stores will receive a FREE , Texas -themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last). [ii]

All customers at stores will receive a , -themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last). March 2-4 : Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win one of three amazing prizes during the three-day event, including:

To enter to win, customers simply fill out the sweepstakes form available at all Texas Natural Grocers locations, March 2-4 .[iii]

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers, stated, "From Abilene to Wichita Falls, we love serving our Texas communities. We invite everyone to join us in the festivities and celebrate local Texas brands and products, starting on March 2nd. Explore our selection of high-quality products at affordable prices and experience the knowledgeable and friendly customer service that Texas customers have depended on since our first Texas store opened in Dallas, in 2008."

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

