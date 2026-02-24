Natural Grocers® Celebrates Colorado With Three-Day Event, Mar. 3-5, 2026

COLORADO PROUD

Natural Grocers has proudly served Coloradoans with high-quality natural and organic options at Always AffordableSM prices since 1955. What began with co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely going door to door in Golden, Colorado, to share their vision of accessible, healthy living has grown into a trusted, family-operated grocery retailer with 168 stores nationwide.

With nearly 1,600 Natural Grocers good4u® Colorado-based Crew members and its company headquarters in Lakewood, Natural Grocers remains deeply rooted in the Colorado community—honoring its home state with three days of festivities, highlighting local brands and products.

CELEBRATE COLORADO: MARCH 3–5

FREEBIES: In honor of Colorado, customers will receive a free, limited-edition reusable shopping bag and sticker—designed to show state pride long after the celebration ends (while supplies last). [i]

SWEEPSTAKES: Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win one of three prizes [ii] during the three-day event, including a custom snowboard valued at $1,195 from Meier, a Colorado-based company; an Aventon PACE 500 e-bike (a $1,599 value); or a $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card.*

MORE FOR MEMBERS: {N}Power® members can enjoy 10% off all Colorado beers, adding a little extra savings and local flavor to their shopping experience.[iii]

*To enter to win, customers simply fill out the sweepstakes form available at all Colorado Natural Grocers locations, March 3-5.

SHOP LOCAL AND SAVE:

Natural Grocers proudly stocks an extensive inventory from over 150 Colorado brands. From Mar. 1–Mar. 31, customers can save on local favorites[iv] such as:

25% off Bobo's® Blueberry Fig Bars (5 pk). This beloved brand was established in 2003 when founder Beryl Stafford and her daughter "Bobo" baked oat bars that soon became a Boulder, CO café favorite. Everything Bobo's creates is #MadeWithLove using wholesome, simple ingredients that you would find in your own kitchen.

Bobo's® Blueberry Fig Bars (5 pk). This beloved brand was established in 2003 when founder Beryl Stafford and her daughter "Bobo" baked oat bars that soon became a Boulder, CO café favorite. Everything Bobo's creates is #MadeWithLove using wholesome, simple ingredients that you would find in your own kitchen. 18% off Purely Elizabeth® Superfood Gluten-Free Oatmeal (9.12 oz). Founded in 2009 by Elizabeth Stein, a certified holistic nutrition counselor, Purely Elizabeth creates products to help support people on their wellness journey, without compromising culinary taste for nutritious ingredients .

Purely Elizabeth® Superfood Gluten-Free Oatmeal (9.12 oz). Founded in 2009 by Elizabeth Stein, a certified holistic nutrition counselor, Purely Elizabeth creates products to help support people on their wellness journey, without compromising culinary taste for nutritious ingredients 17% off BIXBY® Liberty® Functional Jerky Treats for Dogs (5 oz): BIXBI is independently owned and operated in Boulder, Colorado. Made with real meat, these treats contain no rendered by-products for clean eating and treating, thoughtfully created to maximize nutrition and mouthwatering palatability.

Through Mar. 31, customers will enjoy additional discounts on select products in every department; including select Natural Grocers Brand bulk items—all non-GMO and pre-sealed in BPA- and phthalate-free bags, for maximum quality and freshness.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

