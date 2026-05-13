Natural Grocers® Celebrates Idaho Day with a Special Gift and Savings May 17-19, 2026

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its annual Idaho Day event, May 17 through May 19 at its six Idaho stores. Customers are invited to celebrate with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5-off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

Natural Grocers® will be celebrating Idaho Day by honoring {N}power members with a freebie and extra savings from May 17–19.

NATURAL GROCERS – IDAHO

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded into Idaho in 2012 with the opening of its first store in Boise. Today Natural Grocers operates six stores in the Gem State, including Boise, Coeur D'Alene, Hailey, Idaho Falls, McCall and Twin Falls.

IDAHO {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

Natural Grocers will be celebrating Idaho Day by honoring {N}power members with a freebie and extra savings from May 17–19.

May 17–19: All {N}power members at Idaho stores will receive a free limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Idaho—while supplies last. [i]

All {N}power members at Idaho stores will receive a limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Idaho—while supplies last. May 17–19: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5-off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? No problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy Even More Affordable PricesSM, discounts and surprise offers. Customers can earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Sign up for {N}power here.[iii]

A COMMITMENT TO CREW

Natural Grocers provides careers for more than 130 good4uSM Crew members in Idaho. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life and is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being through free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality products at its Always AffordableSM prices.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' career options (search by store and state, including Idaho).

FOLLOW, VISIT AND SUBSCRIBE

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. To learn more about a natural approach to living, monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles, visit naturalgrocers.com, download their app, or subscribe to the free Health Hotline® Magazine from Natural Grocers to learn more about a natural approach to living with monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Offer only valid 5/17/2026-5/19/2026 at participating Idaho stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in-store purchases at participating Idaho Natural Grocers stores 5/17/2026-5/19/2026. Customer must load the reward via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to product's regular non-discounted price. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5-off coupon. View minimum purchase details via {N}power email or app. Must present phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the minimum requirement in one transaction.

[iii] Sign up by 5/15/2026 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.