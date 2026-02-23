Natural Grocers® Celebrates Texas Independence Day With a Special Gift and Savings Mar. 2-4, 2026

NATURAL GROCERS - TEXAS

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded into Texas in 2008 with the opening of its first store in the Dallas-Richardson area. Today, Natural Grocers operates 24 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Amarillo, Austin-North Lamar Blvd., Austin Area-Cedar Park, Austin Area-Georgetown, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Casa Linda, Dallas-Preston Forest, Dallas-Richardson, Denton, Fort Worth-7th St., Fredericksburg, Hurst, Keller, Longview, Lubbock, Midland, San Antonio-Alamo Heights, San Antonio-NW Military Hwy., Temple, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls.

TEXAS {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

Natural Grocers will celebrate The Lone Star State's Independence Day by honoring its {N}power members with a freebie and extra savings from Mar. 2–4.

Mar. 2–4: All {N}power members at Texas stores will receive a free limited-edition Texas-themed reusable shopping bag, while supplies last. [i]

Mar. 2–4: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5-off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals and surprise offers. Customers can earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Sign up for {N}power here.[iii]

A COMMITMENT TO TEXAS CREW

Natural Grocers provides careers for approximately 500 good4uSM Crew members in the state of Texas. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life and is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being through free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' career options (search by store and state, including Texas).

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Offer valid 3/2/2026 – 3/4/2026 at participating Texas stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in-store purchases at participating Texas Natural Grocers stores, 3/2/2026 – 3/4/2026. Customer must load the reward via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to product's regular non-discounted price. A minimum purchase of $25 is required to use the $5-off coupon. Must present phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the $25 requirement in one transaction.

[iii] Sign up by 2/27/2026 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.