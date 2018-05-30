Natural Grocers expands craft beer and wine offerings to Oregon

Natural Grocers unveiled the Cottage Wine and Craft Beer concept in Denver in August 2017, and recently introduced it at the company's new store in Coos Bay, Oregon, which opened on May 16. Other Oregon Natural Grocers stores expected to introduce the concept include:

June 13 – Medford

– June 20 – Gresham

– July 11 – Beaverton

– Coming this summer – Portland (MLK) and Warrenton .

The company is strategically focused on carrying local products in its wine and craft beer section in an effort to showcase beer and wine producers committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and certifications. Natural Grocers will only sell wine that is made with organic grapes, USDA Certified Organic (or equivalent) or certified Demeter® Biodynamic®. In addition, all wine is non-genetically modified (non-GMO). All beer and cider must be produced in the Pacific Northwest, certified USDA Organic or gluten free.

"From produce to supplements, every product we sell meets rigorous quality standards, and our wine and craft beer offerings are no exception," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "Oregon residents can trust that we've done our homework to source only the highest-quality craft beer, wine and more to their neighborhood store, and we believe they won't find this anywhere else."

Natural Grocers currently operates 12 stores in Oregon, offering 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 147 stores in 19 states.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-expands-craft-beer-and-wine-offerings-to-oregon-300656012.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.naturalgrocers.com

