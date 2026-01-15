Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand With Five New Varieties of Organic Frozen Fruit & Smoothie Blends

Five new USDA Organic Frozen Fruits & Smoothie Blends—peak‑season flavor at an Always Affordable℠ price. Post this

ALWAYS 100% ORGANIC PRODUCE — EVEN IN THE FREEZER

Natural Grocers remains steadfast in its commitment to organic integrity—from fresh produce displays to freezer door selections. Every fruit included in these new offerings is USDA certified organic and is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides or conventional farming practices. The fruit is harvested at peak ripeness, quickly frozen to preserve nutrients and flavor, and packaged without synthetic colors, preservatives, or added sweeteners.

"Our Natural Grocers Brand Frozen Fruit is everything customers love about our produce department—high-quality, organic, flavorful—and perfectly suited for today's busy lifestyles," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "From bright, tangy berries to smooth, creamy mangoes and nutrient-packed greens in the smoothie blends, these products bring summertime anytime convenience to busy households."

QUALITY FRUIT, REAL NUTRITION, ENDLESS VERSATILITY

Whether blended, baked, simmered, or sprinkled on top, fruit plays an important role in delivering dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and natural sweetness without compromise. Natural Grocers' new frozen fruit varieties were created to deliver:

Peak-season fruit with maximum flavor from raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, mangoes, peaches, and bananas.

Clean, simple ingredients — just fruit. No added sugar. No fillers.

BPA-free packaging that protects freshness.

INTRODUCING THE NEW LINEUP

Organic Frozen Sunshine Smoothie Blend ($2.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Super Boost Smoothie Blend ($2.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend ($2.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Sliced Bananas ($2.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Sliced Peaches ($2.99/10 oz)

Customers can also find additional Natural Grocers Brand Organic Frozen Fruit varieties in store, such as raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and mixed berries.

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to more than 900 high-quality items, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Standards here. Recent additions to the private-label line include Grass-Fed Beef Sticks and Bites and Organic Essential Oils, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way—such as several new flavors of Organic Chocolate Bars, just in time for Valentine's Day.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' produce standards, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/standards/100-organic-produce-standards.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.