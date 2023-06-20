Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Sparkling Water

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

June 20, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of its Natural Grocers Brand® Sparkling Spring Water to the company's premium quality house brand. Customers looking to up their summer hydration needs at an Always Affordable PriceSM, can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Water in two bubbly sizes: 16 oz. and 25.3 oz.

Natural Grocers introduces Sparkling Water to its premium quality house brand. 100% unprocessed with natural electrolytes and minerals, bottled without additional additives (Including Fluoride), flavorings, colors or preservatives and packaged in non-BPA lined recyclable aluminum bottles.
Sustainability, quality and community are behind every Natural Grocers® Brand Product, including this new variety of Spring Water. "The new Sparkling Spring Water is from the same trusted supplier that has provided our bottled Spring Water since 2020. Bottled at the source in Idaho's pristine Rocky Mountain wilderness—sustainability is the core principle of our producing partner's operations," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "Only 5% of the spring's daily output is collected, and the on-location, gravity-fed bottling system means a low energy footprint—no electric pumps and no transport to a plant. As with our original Spring Water, all electrolytes and minerals are natural from the springs. The water is unprocessed and bottled without additional additives. Our Sparkling Spring Water's naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes are maintained throughout the production process—including the injection of CO2, homogenization and bottling."

The new products demonstrate a concerted effort to expand the Natural Grocers Brand Products line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Grocery Standards by clicking here.

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES
  • 100% Unprocessed with Natural Electrolytes and Minerals
  • Bottled Without Additional Additives (Including Fluoride), Flavorings, Colors or Preservatives
  • Alkaline pH of 8.1-8.5
  • Packaged in non-BPA Lined Recyclable Aluminum Bottles
  • Available in 16 oz. and 25.3 oz.
RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Product Line include items such as four new scented varieties of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Epsom Salt Bath & Foot Soaks. Customers can expect to see more premium-quality additions at Always Affordable Prices℠ to the house brand line, including Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown™ Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs and Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown™ Organic Free-Range Eggs, expected in stores this summer.

  • Click here for a media kit featuring the new products, courtesy of Natural Grocers.
  • To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected].
ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations. 

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

