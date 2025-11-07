Natural Grocers® Expands Private-Label Brand With Organic Cooking Oils

New! Five Organic Cooking Oils from Natural Grocers—high-heat, high-flavor, Always Affordable. Post this

"When it comes to everyday cooking, simple ingredients make all the difference," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cooking Oils, are always organic and Always AffordableSM—because great cooking starts with great oil."

ORGANIC COOKING SPRAYS

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cooking Oil Sprays are certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and aerosol-free. The nonstick sprays are also purity-tested and made without chemicals or solvents.

The Organic Avocado Oil Spray is expeller-pressed and made for high-heat tasks, from frying eggs to prepping egg rolls for the air fryer.

is expeller-pressed and made for high-heat tasks, from frying eggs to prepping egg rolls for the air fryer. The Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray adds flavor and convenience anywhere it's applied, whether coating a cake pan or finishing roasted vegetables.

ORGANIC AVOCADO OILS & OLIVE OIL BLENDS

These oils are certified organic, non-GMO and kosher. Each product is expeller-pressed, purity tested and made without chemicals or solvents.

Not every oil can take the heat, but Natural Grocers Brand Organic Avocado Oil can. With a 500-degree smoke point, and mild flavor, it's a wholesome fat that complements everything from brownies to broccoli.

can. With a 500-degree smoke point, and mild flavor, it's a wholesome fat that complements everything from brownies to broccoli. Versatility and flavor meet in Natural Grocers Brand Organic Avocado & Olive Oil Blend. This 50/50 blend is sure to be a kitchen mainstay for dressings, marinades and baking.

NEW PRODUCTS & PRICING

Customers are invited to try these new cooking oil varieties at a special introductory prices (listed below) through Nov. 29, 2025.

Organic Avocado Oil Spray (5 oz) – $4.49 introductory price

Organic Avocado Oil (8.5 oz) - $6.29 introductory price

Organic Avocado Oil (16.9 oz) - $9.99 introductory price

Organic Expeller Avocado & Olive Oil Blend (16.9 oz) – $9.49 introductory price

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray (5 oz) – $4.49 introductory price

Beginning Nov. 30, the company's Always AffordableSM price will be as follows:

Organic Avocado Oil Spray (5 oz) – $4.99

Organic Avocado Oil (8.5 oz) - $6.99

Organic Avocado Oil (16.9 oz) - $10.99

Organic Expeller Avocado & Olive Oil Blend (16.9 oz) – $10.49

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray (5 oz) – $4.99

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to more than 900 high-quality items, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Standards here. Recent additions to the private-label line include four new varieties of Organic Tortillas and Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] for any press-related questions or sample requests.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.