Natural Grocers® Expands Private-Label Brand With Regenerative Organic Certified® Pasture-Raised Eggs

Natural Grocers launches Regenerative Organic Certified® pasture-raised eggs under its private-label brand. Post this

The new eggs are Regenerative Organic Certified®, meeting industry-leading standards for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness. They are also Certified Humane® Raised & Handled and come from pasture-raised hens that live outdoors and engage in natural behaviors, including foraging and roaming on open land.

"The Regenerative Organic Certification sets a rigorous bar for how food is grown and produced, and we're proud to bring that level of integrity to our private-label eggs," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "By working with farmers who follow regenerative practices, we're supporting healthier soil, better animal welfare, and a more resilient food system, while delivering the quality our customers expect."

REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED PASTURE-RAISED EGGS

Natural Grocers Brand Regenerative Organic Certified Pasture-Raised Eggs meet the Gold Standard in the company's Egg Quality Ranking System Produced by small family farmers who follow a supplier-defined set of regenerative farming principles, the new private-label eggs are raised using agricultural practices focused on soil health, biodiversity, and carbon capture.

12-count carton

Always AffordableSM Price: $7.99 / {N}power price: $6.99

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to feature more than 900 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Each product is developed to meet the company's strict quality standards while remaining Always Affordable, reflecting its belief that access to high-quality, responsibly produced food should not be a luxury. Recent additions to the house brand include four new varieties of Organic Frozen Ravioli and two new organic flavors to its chocolate bar line, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way.

Learn more about eggs at Natural Grocers and how the hens that lay them are treated by visiting naturalgrocers.com/why-natural-grocers-eggs.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] for any press-related questions.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.