Natural Grocers® Expands to Rapid City, South Dakota

Family-operated grocery retailer to host virtual hiring fair and community meet-and-greet ahead of opening

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, plans to open a new store in Rapid City, South Dakota, this summer. Located near downtown Rapid City at 855 Omaha St., Suite 300, the new store will mark Natural Grocers' second location in South Dakota, following its first store in Sioux Falls, which opened in 2022.

Natural Grocers® will host a virtual hiring fair on Tuesday, May 5, as it prepares to fill open positions at its future Rapid City store. A local community meet-and-greet is also planned for Monday, May 11.

NATURAL GROCERS AND RAPID CITY

With more than 70 years of experience serving communities that value quality, affordability, and connection, Natural Grocers is intentional about entering markets where access to affordable, high-quality organic and natural foods can make a meaningful impact.

With engaged residents, a vibrant downtown and proximity to community and business organizations, Rapid City also serves as a gateway to the Black Hills. These qualities make Rapid City a natural fit for the company's continued growth in South Dakota.

VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT

Natural Grocers will host a virtual hiring fair on Tuesday, May 5, to begin filling open positions at the Rapid City location. Based on position and experience, Rapid City good4uSM Crew members can expect to earn $17–$23 an hour, with the assistant store manager earning up to $60,000 annually.

Interested applicants can register via Indeed to connect directly with the recruiting team, learn more about the company's history and values, and explore career opportunities at the soon-to-open Rapid City store.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time slots available: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. MDT

10 a.m.–4 p.m. MDT Registration: Indeed.

COMMUNITY MEET-AND-GREET

Natural Grocers invites Rapid City residents and neighbors from surrounding communities to a local community meet-and-greet on Monday, May 11, offering an opportunity to learn more about the company and what it will bring to the area. Attendees will hear about Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles, its differentiators within the grocery industry, and its commitment to world-class customer service, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Event details:

Date and Time: Monday, May 11, 4–6 p.m. (presentation begins at 4 p.m., followed by a Q&A session)

Monday, May 11, 4–6 p.m. (presentation begins at 4 p.m., followed by a Q&A session) Location: Best Western Ramkota Hotel

Best Western Ramkota Hotel Address: 2111 N. LaCrosse St., Rapid City, SD 57701

2111 N. LaCrosse St., Rapid City, SD 57701 Registration: Facebook Events

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has cared for its employees since its founding in 1955. Today the company employs more than 4,000 Crew members across 169 stores in 21 states. As part of its Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports employees by offering:

Competitive pay, plus the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides Crew members an extra $1 per hour worked as in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay equal to one day's wages, inspired by founder Margaret Isely's tradition of personally making lunch for employees on their birthdays—a practice later honored by granting a full day's pay as the company grew.

Store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on Natural Grocers products, helping employees save on high-quality groceries and supplements.

Comprehensive benefits for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Premium-quality organic and natural products at Always AffordableSM prices, including 100 percent certified organic produce, 100 percent free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy, 100 percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods and humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Interested candidates can learn more at naturalgrocers.com/our-careers. For additional hiring inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Please contact [email protected] for press-related questions.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.