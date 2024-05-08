Natural Grocers® Hosts Fourth Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza, May 9-31, 2024

Company offers customers free body care and beauty samples and up to 30% off best-in-class natural hygiene and beauty essentials

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Spring cleaning" can apply to more than just floors, windows and closets. Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is urging customers to do a little "spring cleaning" with their personal care regimen with its fourth annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza. Customers can easily establish a clean body and beauty routine with fabulous savings, generous free samples, prizes and education from May 9 – 31, 2024 at all 168 Natural Grocers locations, nationwide.

PRODUCTS & STANDARDS ROOTED IN HEALTH

The first 50 shoppers to visit the body care and beauty department at each location will get a free beauty bag. Post this Natural Grocers invites customers to its 4th annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza. Customers can enjoy stellar deals on the Company's quality collection of clean body care and beauty products for a cleaner Earth.

Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards are rooted in supporting the health of people and the planet. Each Natural Grocers store includes an expansive body care and beauty department, stocked with natural and organic products for every member of the family, including cosmetics, shampoos and conditioners, face and body moisturizers, oral care products, deodorant, shaving cream and shavers, facial cleaners, exfoliators, sunscreens, serums, made without animal testing, hydrocarbons, phthalates, or parabens.

"What we put on our bodies is as critical for maintaining optimal health and environmental stewardship as what we put in them," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "At Natural Grocers, we weigh the impact of an ingredient from manufacture to end-use, considering whether the finished ingredient may cause harm and whether the upstream effects from the way it is manufactured create significant hazards to people and the planet. Our team of in-house experts stays in-the-know on the latest information about cosmetics and new ingredients entering the market, scrutinizing every product to ensure they satisfy our purity, quality, and environmental and animal welfare standards. We do all the research, making it easy to embrace cleaner beauty and hygiene routines you can feel great about. That's what sets us apart from other retailers."

BODY CARE & BEAUTY BONANZA

Throughout the month of May, good4uSM Crew members will be showcasing Natural Grocers' quality collection of clean body care and beauty products for a cleaner Earth.

May 9 : Free Beauty Bag - The first 50 shoppers to visit the body care and beauty department at participating Natural Grocers stores will be gifted a reusable bag and featuring samples from some of the Company's best-selling body care and beauty brands. i

- The first 50 shoppers to visit the body care and beauty department at participating Natural Grocers stores will be gifted a reusable bag and featuring samples from some of the Company's best-selling body care and beauty brands. May 9 – 31: Best-in-Class at a Classy Discount – With up to 30% off Natural Grocers Always AffordableSM prices on select body care and beauty products, customers are encouraged to try something new or refresh their favorite environmentally-friendly essentials.ii

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional Bonanza benefits including:

May 9 – 31: Beauty Basket Sweepstakes - {N}power members can win $300 worth of products plus a $100 Natural Grocers Gift Card. Members who spend $50 or more on body care and beauty products will be automatically entered to win. iii

- {N}power members can win worth of products plus a Natural Grocers Gift Card. Members who spend or more on body care and beauty products will be automatically entered to win. May 9 – 12: 25% off coupon - {N}power members will receive a 25% off email coupon to clip to their {N}power account for the entire body care and beauty department.iv

Sign up to join {N}power here: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'ORGANIC' to 303-986-4600.

BEAUTY & BODY CARE THAT GOES BEYOND

Customers can get more information on Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards and how they curate which products they carry, by picking up a 2024 Body Care Guide in stores or by visiting the links below.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.