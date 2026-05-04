Natural Grocers® Hosts Sixth Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza, May 8-30, 2026

BODY CARE & BEAUTY YOU CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT

Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards are built on decades of experience and a belief that higher-quality personal care should be accessible and affordable. The nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer carries a broad assortment of head-to-toe essentials, from baby care and oral hygiene to skin care, hair care and cosmetics, all carefully vetted against its strict ingredient criteria and clear guidelines around what the company does not carry. Products containing problematic ingredients including parabens, phthalates, talc, aluminum compounds, formaldehyde and oxybenzone are not allowed on store shelves, helping customers shop with confidence across every aisle.

"Our Body Care Standards exist because what you put on your body matters," said Raquel Isely, vice president of Natural Grocers. "We look beyond marketing claims to evaluate ingredients for potential health and environmental concerns. This annual event brings our standards to life through education, savings and trusted brands, giving customers the opportunity to build cleaner daily routines they can feel good about."

BODY CARE AND BEAUTY BONANZA DETAILS

Through May 30, Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will highlight clean beauty and body care products for the entire family.

May 8: The first 50 shoppers visiting the body care department at each location will receive a complimentary limited-edition beauty bag filled with samples from top-selling brands—and a FREE Natural Grocers Brand® Bath Bomb. [i]

The first 50 shoppers visiting the body care department at each location will receive a complimentary limited-edition beauty bag filled with samples from top-selling brands—and a Natural Grocers Brand® Bath Bomb. May 8: The next 100 customers will receive a Mystery Discount Coupon and a free limited-edition reusable beauty bag. [ii]

The next 100 customers will receive a Mystery Discount Coupon and a free limited-edition reusable beauty bag. May 8–30: Count the Combs Sweepstakes — Customers can enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the mini comb illustrations hidden throughout the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 106). [iii]

Count the Combs Sweepstakes — Customers can enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the mini comb illustrations hidden throughout the May edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® Magazine (Vol. 106). May 8–30: {N}power® members can save up to 26% on Even More Affordable SM trusted favorites, including select Tints of Nature® Hair Color products (26% off), all Seaweed® Bath Co. products (25% off), Dr. Bronner's® Limited Edition Spring Scented Products (25% off) and more. [iv]

{N}power® members can save up to 26% on Even More Affordable trusted favorites, including select Tints of Nature® Hair Color products (26% off), all Seaweed® Bath Co. products (25% off), Dr. Bronner's® Limited Edition Spring Scented Products (25% off) and more. May 8–30: {N}power members who spend $50 or more on body care and beauty items will be automatically entered to win one of 30 Natural Grocers beauty gift baskets valued at $300 each, including a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.[v]

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Signing up is quick and easy. Visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and sign up today.

Customers can learn more about Natural Grocers' Even More Affordable Body Care and Beauty Bonanza, as well as upcoming Mother's Day Specials and Memorial Day sales in the May edition of the good4u Health Hotline (Vol. 106), available in stores or online.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Event will be held at participating stores on 5/8/2026 to the first 50 customers at participating stores. Limit 1 per in-store customer. Limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See stores for details and additional terms.

[ii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Event will be held at participating stores on 5/8/2026; bags with coupon will be given out first come, first served. Limit 1 per in-store customer. Limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See stores for details and additional terms.

[iii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Contest starts on 5/8/2026 and ends on 5/30/2026. Maximum one entry per person. For official rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iv] Offers available only to {N}power members from 5/8/2026 to 5/30/2026 are redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming (each, an "Eligible State"). Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 5/8/2026 and ends on 5/30/2026. For official rules, complete details and alternative method of entry, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.