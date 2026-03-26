Natural Grocers® Hosts Virtual Hiring Event for Nutritional Health Coaches Nationwide

Natural Grocers® hosts April 1 virtual hiring event for nutrition health coach roles nationwide. Post this

NUTRITIONAL HEALTH COACHES AT NATURAL GROCERS

A "Commitment to Nutrition Education" has been at the forefront of Natural Grocers' mission since its founding in 1955 and remains one of the company's Five Founding Principles. As the only national grocery retailer with a full-time, in-store Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in nearly every location, Natural Grocers offers free, science-backed nutrition education and personalized coaching where food choices happen—inside its stores.

Interested candidates must hold a degree or certification in nutrition or a related field, such as dietetics, biology or naturopathy. Acceptable credentials include a bachelor's or master's degree in an applicable discipline.

Once hired, Nutritional Health Coaches are provided an extensive training from the company's Nutrition Education Department and annually complete more than 160 hours of continuing education. This enables the company to provide free one-on-one coaching, personalized shopping support and community education through its NHCs—empowering customers and employees to make informed decisions that support both personal nutritional health and the planet.

VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT

Natural Grocers is hiring for more than 30 Nutritional Health Coach positions nationwide. Attendees can connect directly with the recruiting team, learn more about the company's history and values, and explore open Nutritional Health Coach career opportunities.

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Slots available: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. MST

Register via Indeed.com.

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has cared for its good4uSM Crew since its founding in 1955. Today the company employs more than 4,000 Crew members across 169 stores in 21 states. As part of its Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports employees by offering:

Competitive pay, plus the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides Crew members an extra $1 per hour worked as in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay equal to one day's wages, inspired by founder Margaret Isely's tradition of personally making lunch for employees on their birthdays—a practice later honored by granting a full day's pay as the company grew.

Store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on Natural Grocers products, helping employees save on high-quality groceries and supplements.

Comprehensive benefits for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Premium-quality organic and natural products at Always AffordableSM prices, including 100 percent certified organic produce, 100 percent free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy, 100 percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods and humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Interested candidates can learn more at careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com. For additional hiring inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Please contact [email protected] for press-related questions.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.