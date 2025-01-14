Natural Grocers® Introduces House-Brand Organic Wheat Pasta and Biodynamic Pasta Sauces

TASTE, QUALITY, FLAVOR & MORE

All six styles of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Pasta begin with a single ingredient—organic durum wheat semolina, are Certified Organic, vegan, non-GMO and crafted with plant-based and dairy-free ingredients. The new line of pasta sauces is Certified Organic, gluten-free, made without added sugar and non-GMO. Four flavors are also Demeter Certified Biodynamic—a biodynamic farms and products standard which requires self-sustaining farming practices and 10% of the farm acreage preserved as biodiversity habitat.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers, states, "Pasta is a food that inspires connection and creativity in the kitchen. With our new organic wheat pastas and biodynamic pasta sauces, we are providing our customers with the exceptional taste, texture, and flavor they deserve—whether they're whipping up a quick weeknight meal or crafting a gourmet feast. At Natural Grocers, we are committed to offering high-quality products that reflect our dedication to sustainability and affordability."

PASTA VARIETIES

ATTRIBUTES

Single Ingredient – Organic Durum Wheat Semolina

Certified Organic, Non-GMO

Made in Italy

Crafted With Traditional Bronze Die Cuts

Plant-based, and Dairy-free Ingredients

Vegan Friendly

Made without Artificial Flavorings, Additives or Preservatives, or Synthetic Colors

Available in 16 oz.

National Retail: Always Affordable SM at $2.79

PASTA SAUCE FLAVORS

Organic Biodynamic Puttanesca Organic Biodynamic Ortolana Organic Biodynamic Arrabbiata Organic Biodynamic Classic Italian Basil Organic Tomato Ricotta*

*All ingredients in the Tomato Ricotta Pasta Sauce are Demeter Certified Biodynamic, apart from the ricotta cheese. Puttanesca, Ortolana, Arrabbiata and Classic Italian Basil Sauces are all Demeter Certified Biodynamic.

ATTRIBUTES

Certified Organic, Non-GMO

No Added Sugar

Made in Italy

Plant-based, Gluten-free and Dairy-free Ingredients

Vegan Friendly

Made without Artificial Flavorings, Additives or Preservatives, or Synthetic Colors

Available in 12 oz.

National Retail: Always Affordable SM at $4.99

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Established in 2016, the house brand currently offers over 800 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' product standards by clicking here. Recent additions to the private-label line include six varieties of Organic Soups. Customers can look forward to more premium-quality products at Always Affordable PricesSM, including Organic Coffee Pods and a new line of Organic Kombuchas and Tepaches.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' grocery standards, click here.

To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.