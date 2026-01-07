Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Reset, Recharge and Save During Resolution Reset Week®, Jan. 13-17

Hit reset on your resolutions! Deals, freebies and prizes await Jan. 13–17 at Natural Grocers®. Post this

"The new year is full of good intentions, but sometimes we all need a little nudge to keep those healthy habits going," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Resolution Reset Week is our way of making wellness feel fun, accessible and rewarding—whether you're a seasoned health enthusiast or just starting out. We're excited to offer our customers five days of savings, surprises and support, so folks can maintain that momentum, feeling inspired and empowered for a healthier year."

RESOLUTION RESET: JANUARY 13–17

During Resolution Reset Week, Natural Grocers stores nationwide will feature five days of exclusive deals, giveaways and wellness-focused fun. Customers can look forward to:

Even More Affordable Prices: {N}power® members can enjoy up to 44 percent off select products across every department, including groceries, supplements, body care and household essentials. [i]

{N}power® members can enjoy up to select products across every department, including groceries, supplements, body care and household essentials. Sweepstakes: Enter in-store for a chance to win free groceries for a year (one winner company-wide, $5,200 value) or a set of "Foundational Five" Natural Grocers® Brand Supplements ($85 value, one winner per store).[ii]

ADDITIONAL PERKS FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS

{N}power members can score a complimentary can of Natural Grocers ® Brand Wild Tuna or Sardines when they spend $10 or more and clip the digital coupon in the mobile app or email, valid Jan. 13–17, while supplies last. [iii]

® when they spend $10 or more and clip the digital coupon in the mobile app or email, valid Jan. 13–17, while supplies last. Free Reusable Bag with Purchase: {N}power members will receive a free Natural Grocers branded reusable grocery bag at checkout, Jan. 13–17, while supplies last. [iv]

{N}power members will receive a free Natural Grocers branded reusable grocery bag at checkout, Jan. 13–17, while supplies last. Bonus Prize: {N}power members who purchase any Kettle & Fire item between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a Le Creuset® Dutch Oven (14 winners company-wide/$300 value). [v]

{N}power members who purchase any Kettle & Fire item between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a Le Creuset® Dutch Oven (14 winners company-wide/$300 value). Through Mar. 31: Even More Affordable Prices – {N}power members receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen® Select Free-Range Eggs ($2.99 each, limit one dozen), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Bread Loaves ($3.99/15–24 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Whole Milk Yogurts ($3.99/32 oz, limit one) and Truly Grass FedTM Butter ($4.99/8 oz, limit one).[vi]

To join {N}power, visit naturalgrocers.com/npower and save up to $1,000 each year![vii]

SAVE, WIN, CREATE & LEARN WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Turn New Year's aspirations into lasting lifestyle transformations with exclusive deals, practical support, expert guidance and thoughtful resources to help you succeed throughout January at Natural Grocers.

Health Hotline Savings: Starting Jan. 9, customers can save up to 59 percent off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable Prices SM on selected products through Jan. 31. [viii]

Starting Jan. 9, customers can save up to Natural Grocers' Always Affordable Prices on selected products through Jan. 31. "Count the Avocados" Contest: Find and tally all the avocados in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit your entry by Jan. 31 for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. [ix]

Find and tally all the avocados in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit your entry by Jan. 31 for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. Top Natural Grocers Recipes From 2025: Discover Natural Grocers' most popular recipes of 2025 that prove nutritious eating can be incredibly delicious. This curated collection features top recipes across multiple dietary styles, from vegan to gluten-free and international cuisines. Create mouthwatering dishes that will inspire your approach to healthy, flavorful cooking.

Discover Natural Grocers' most popular recipes of 2025 that prove nutritious eating can be incredibly delicious. This curated collection features top recipes across multiple dietary styles, from vegan to gluten-free and international cuisines. Create mouthwatering dishes that will inspire your approach to healthy, flavorful cooking. "Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest": Learn the real A, B, Cs of vitamins and supplements and how they can assist in promoting health with this trusted guide from Natural Grocers. This free, comprehensive yet easy-to-read booklet can be found in stores, online and even includes inspiring, delicious and easy recipes relevant to supporting a variety of wellness topics. Whether you're a supplement novice or a pro, you're sure to discover something new.

Learn the real A, B, Cs of vitamins and supplements and how they can assist in promoting health with this trusted guide from Natural Grocers. This free, comprehensive yet easy-to-read booklet can be found in stores, online and even includes inspiring, delicious and easy recipes relevant to supporting a variety of wellness topics. Whether you're a supplement novice or a pro, you're sure to discover something new. What's Coming in 2026? Each year, Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education team collaborates with its purchasing and analytics teams to investigate rising and shifting trends in the world of natural health, wellness, and sustainability. Check out their predictions for 2026.

THREE ESSENTIAL HACKS FOR A HEALTHIER YOU

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers provides expert guidance through its in-store Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) services. These trained professionals help customers achieve their health goals.

At select stores, customers can sign up for "Three Essential Hacks for a Healthier You"—a FREE three-class series led by resident NHCs, from Jan. 19–Feb. 8. Participants will learn simple hacks to build healthy habits. Additionally, participants receive a $5 coupon off a purchase of $25 or more following each class.[x] Attend all three and earn an extra coupon for a free bag of Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salt (valued at $8.99/64 oz).[xi]

Classes include:

Eat Like a Regenivore Balance Blood Sugar Detoxify Your Life

Learn more about this free series and participating locations by visiting naturalgrocers.com/3-hacks-for-healthier-you. For complete sales, sweepstakes, class information, recipes and more, customers can pick up Vol. 102 of the good4uSM January Health Hotline in every Natural Grocers store or visit naturalgrocers.com.

Click here for a complimentary press kit.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid 1/13/2026 to 1/17/2026, to {N}power members only, redeemable in store only at participating stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Free year of groceries grand prize ($5,200 value) will be awarded to one winner company- wide. Company-wide winner will receive (1) $100 gift card each week for 52 weeks. Free Foundational Five supplements prize will be awarded to one winner per store. Store winners will receive an $85 gift card, equal to approximately the value of one set of Foundational Five supplements. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes start on 1/13/26 and ends on 1/17/26. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iii] Digital offer valid 1/13/26 to 1/17/26, to {N}power members only. Must spend $10 or more and clip coupon in the mobile app or email starting on 1/13/26. Redeemable in store only at participating stores. Limit one per {N}power member with purchase. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks.

[iv] Offer valid 1/13/26 to 1/17/26, to {N}power members only, redeemable in store only at participating stores. Limit one per {N}power member with purchase. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Sweepstakes starts 1/2/26 and ends on 1/31/26. Fourteen total prize winners will be selected from all eligible entries. For official rules, complete details and alternate mode of entry, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Offers valid 1/2/26 - 3/31/26. Only available to registered {N}power members. Valid for in-store purchases only; and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at https://naturalgrocers.com/privacy.

[vii] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}power terms of use.

[viii] Offers valid only from 1/9/26 to 1/31/26 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. All discounts are on regular prices, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ix] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Contest starts on 1/9/26 and ends on 1/31/26. Maximum of one entry per person. For official rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[x] Redeemable only for in-store customer purchases of $25 or more at participating stores. Coupon may be used only once and may not be duplicated or transferred. Limit one per household. May not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash. Coupon holder responsible for sales tax. Valid only from 1/19/26 to 2/26/26. Coupon must be surrendered upon redemption. Void where prohibited by law.

[xi] Redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Coupon may be used only once and may not be duplicated or transferred. Limit one per household. May not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash. Coupon holder responsible for sales tax. Valid only from 2/2/26 to 2/16/26 while supplies last, no rain checks. Coupon must be surrendered upon redemption. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.