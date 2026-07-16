Natural Grocers® Expands Private-Label Brand With Six New Organic Bread Varieties

Natural Grocers® expands private-label lineup with six new Organic Bread varieties, now in stores. Post this

From breakfast sandwiches to burgers, hot dogs and slider platters, the new lineup includes versatile bakery staples for everyday meals, celebrations and backyard cookouts. The collection features Organic English Muffins, Organic Hawaiian Rolls, and Organic Hamburger Buns and Organic Hot Dog Buns available in white or whole grain options, offering the familiar taste and texture customers expect from their favorite breads.

Made with certified organic ingredients, the new breads are non-GMO, kosher and made without synthetic colors and hydrogenated fats. Like all Natural Grocers Brand Products, they are carefully selected to meet the company's rigorous grocery standards, which prioritize ingredient transparency and exclude numerous additives and ingredients commonly found in conventional grocery products. The new additions reflect Natural Grocers' ongoing commitment to offering high-quality, responsibly sourced everyday staples at Always AffordableSM prices.

"Bread is a staple in so many households, whether it's breakfast at the kitchen table, lunches on the go or meals shared with family and friends," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We're excited to expand our Natural Grocers Brand lineup with organic breads that deliver the quality, taste and value our customers expect. These products reflect our commitment to making high-quality food more accessible for families while staying true to the standards we've upheld for more than 70 years."

IN STORES NOW

Natural Grocers Brand Organic English Muffins ($4.49/6 count)

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hamburger Buns, White ($4.49/8 count)

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hamburger Buns, Whole Grain ($4.49/8 count)

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hawaiian Rolls ($5.99/12 count)

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hot Dog Buns, White ($4.49/8 count)

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Hot Dog Buns, Whole Grain ($4.49/8 count)

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to feature more than 900 high-quality products available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. From pantry staples and household essentials to premium grocery items, each product is carefully selected to meet the company's rigorous quality standards while remaining Always Affordable. Recent additions to the house brand include Wild Smoked Salmon and Regenerative Organic Certified® Pasture-Raised Eggs, with even more private-label products on the way.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' grocery standards by visiting naturalgrocers.com/standards/grocery-standards.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Click here for good4u SM burger recipes featuring Natural Grocers Brand Organic Buns.

burger recipes featuring Natural Grocers Brand Organic Buns. For media inquiries, contact Katie Macarelli at [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 173 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.