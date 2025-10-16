Natural Grocers® Launches "Even More Affordable Prices!" on 500+ Items Through Dec. 31, 2025

Super-Powered Savings Include $1.99 Free Range Eggs, $3.99 Butters, $0.99 Avocados—Exclusively for {N}power® Members

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday hustle, Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, is launching its "Even More Affordable Prices!" campaign. Organica GirlSM, Natural Grocers' longtime mascot, is flying into action to deliver discounts on over 500 natural and organic staples through December 31. Shop any of the company's 168 stores nationwide and enjoy special {N}power member-only prices on customer favorites like Contented Hen® Free-Range Eggs, Kerrygold® and Truly® Butters and organic avocados.

Natural Grocers is offering lower prices on over 500 items, making everyday essentials more heroic than ever. Post this Shop at Natural Grocers' stores nationwide from now through December 31 and stock up on customer favorites—without compromising choice or quality.

ORGANICA GIRL TO THE RESCUE

"Our hero, Organica Girl, is here to help shoppers navigate the aisles with super-powered savings, even when budgets are tight," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Superhero wordplay aside, our commitment to Always Affordable℠ Pricing, one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles is at the heart of this campaign. From wholesome staples like eggs and avocados to household favorites like Wildwood® Organic Tofu and Thousand HillsTM Ground Beef, customers can stock up on the products they love—without compromising choice or quality."

SUPER-SAVINGS IN EVERY AISLE

The "Even More Affordable Prices!" campaign features:

Quarterly Deals (Oct. 15–Dec. 31): 25+ staple items for {N}power members, including $1.99 Contented Hen® Free-Range Eggs (limit 1 dozen), $3.99 Kerrygold® & Truly® Butters (8 oz each, limit 1), and $0.99 organic avocados (limit 3). [i]

25+ staple items for {N}power members, including $1.99 Contented Hen® Free-Range Eggs (limit 1 dozen), $3.99 Kerrygold® & Truly® Butters (8 oz each, limit 1), and $0.99 organic avocados (limit 3). Bi-Weekly Deals: Five rotating, member-only specials every two weeks. Keep an eye on the aisles—these deals move fast!

Five rotating, member-only specials every two weeks. Keep an eye on the aisles—these deals move fast! Lower Price Highlights: Low prices on over 500 items, making everyday essentials more heroic than ever.

JOIN {N}POWER

Join Natural Grocers' free {N}power rewards program to access these deep discounts and you'll also enjoy extra secret superpowers like early specials and unique in-store perks. Joining is free—just visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower or download the Natural Grocers Mobile App.

A HEROIC MISSION FOR EVERY SHOPPER

Natural Grocers—and its legendary Organica Girl—aren't just a super-hero team fighting high prices, they're championing nutrition education, committed to their communities, and supporting farmers and vendors who prioritize animal welfare and environmentally friendly practices. Because at Natural Grocers, the real power comes from putting good food within reach for everyone.

STAY CONNECTED

Follow Organica Girl's savings adventures and keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer at www.naturalgrocers.com or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. Customers can also subscribe to the free Health Hotline® Magazine to learn more about upcoming promotions, recipes, articles and a natural approach to living.

Click here for a complimentary media kit. For media inquiries contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid 10/15/25 - 12/31/25. Valid for {N}power members only. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers only available to registered members. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at https://naturalgrocers.com/privacy. Terms and conditions apply, see store for details.

