Natural Grocers® Launches Free Three-Part Class Series to Help Customers Hack Their Health

Three hacks, one healthier you! Free classes start Jan. 19 at Natural Grocers®. Sign up and root yourself in health.

Each class focuses on a science-backed strategy—helping participants turn simple hacks into healthy habits. Attendees receive exclusive coupons and resources, and those who complete all three classes earn a bonus gift: a free 64-ounce bag of Natural Grocers® Brand Epsom Salt, valued at $8.99.[i]

"We know that lasting health changes don't happen overnight—they start with simple, actionable steps," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Our Nutritional Health Coaches are here to guide you through these three essential hacks so you can feel empowered, supported and inspired to make 2026 your healthiest year yet."

THREE ESSENTIAL HACKS FOR A HEALTHIER YOU AND MORE

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers provides expert guidance through its in-store Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) services. These trained professionals help customers achieve their health goals.

At select stores, customers can sign up for "Three Essential Hacks for a Healthier You," a free three-class series led by resident NHCs from Jan. 19–Feb. 8. Participants will learn simple hacks to build healthy habits. Additionally, participants receive a $5 coupon off a purchase of $25 or more following each class.[ii]

Classes include:

Eat Like a Regenivore Balance Blood Sugar Detoxify Your Life

Learn more and find participating locations at naturalgrocers.com/3-hacks-for-healthier-you.

And that's just the beginning. Natural Grocers' NHCs offer free one-on-one coaching sessions, personalized shopping experiences and additional nutrition education classes year-round—giving customers ongoing support to achieve their health goals.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

