Natural Grocers® Launches Second Annual Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Holiday Fundraiser

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 07:17 ET

Company will donate $1 per "Heroes in Aprons" reusable bag purchased through December 31, 2023, to support good4uSM Crew Members

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces its second annual holiday fundraiser for The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund at its stores through December 31, 2023. The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund is a nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(C)(3) charitable organization. The company will donate $1.00 to The Heroes in Aprons Fund for every Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund-themed reusable bag ($1.99/each) purchased at its 167 stores nationwide, through the remainder of the calendar year.

Learn more about The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.
The organization provides short-term financial assistance to good4uSM Crew members (Natural Grocers' employees) or their immediate family members who have encountered severe economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters or other unforeseen circumstances.

In the decades since its inception, Natural Grocers has developed enduring partnerships with various charities that better the lives of the communities in the 21 states the company serves. Charitable partners include organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity, fostering sustainability and protecting the planet, providing relief to communities impacted by natural disasters, civil rights advocacy, and scholarship endowments for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

