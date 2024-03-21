Natural Grocers® Offers Customers Free Eclipse Viewing Glasses with Purchase, at Participating Stores for Upcoming Solar Eclipse

On April 8, the moon's shadow will again sweep across the United States, allowing millions to view a total solar eclipse. According to NASA, the differences in the path totality and timing could make next month's total eclipse even more brilliant, exciting and accessible than the last one in 2017.*

FREE VIEWING GLASSES AT NATURAL GROCERS

Free, special solar eclipse glasses will be offered with purchase, at all Natural Grocers stores in the following states: Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana and Kansas (limit one per customer).

To find the store nearest you, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available with purchase, 4/1/24 to 4/8/24 at participating OK, TX, AR, MO, LA and KS stores. Limit one per customer, while supplies last; no rain checks. To receive a free pair of viewing glasses, customer will be required to sign a liability waiver, pursuant to which customer releases Natural Grocers from any injury or damages. Natural Grocers makes no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with respect to the viewing glasses, including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

