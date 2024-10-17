Natural Grocers® Celebrates Nevada Day with a Freebie and $5 Off, October 25-27, 2024

Family-Operated Grocer offers Nevada {N}power® members a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and additional in-store savings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its "Celebrate Nevada Day" event, October 25-27, at its four Nevada stores. Customers are invited to celebrate Nevada Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all members of its {N}power® rewards program.

Natural Grocers is hosting a "Celebrate Nevada Day" event to thank its loyal customers starting October 25, 2024.

NEVADA PROUD

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers headed west to the state of Nevada in 2014, with its first store in Reno. The company now has four stores to serve Nevadans in the "Silver State" – including a location in Incline Village which recently opened in August 2024.

"We are a family-operated grocery retailer that is proud to have served Nevadans for over a decade," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "Nevada is a state full of health-minded individuals who value premium-quality natural and organic products, our Always AffordableSM prices and our world-class customer service – principles we prioritize. We invite the folks of Nevada to stop in at any of our four stores to our 'Celebrate Nevada' event for a unique, delightful shopping experience."

NEVADA {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

October 25-27 : All {N}power members at Nevada stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including Nevada, while supplies last. [i]

{N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

A COMMITMENT TO NEVADA CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for approximately 60 Crew members in the state of Nevada. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Click here to learn more about career options with Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Offer valid 10/25/24-10/27/24 at participating Nevada stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in-store purchases at participating Nevada Natural Grocers stores, 10/25/24-10/27/24. Customers who have signed up for {N}power by 10/23/24 will receive this coupon via email. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5 off coupon. See email for additional terms. {N}power offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy policy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.