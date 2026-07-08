Natural Grocers® Opens Its Doors in Rapid City, South Dakota, With a Grand Opening Celebration on July 22, 2026

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 a.m. with a $2,500 donation presentation to Feeding South Dakota®, its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials and store leadership. Doors will open promptly at 8:27 a.m., welcoming customers to a celebratory shopping experience.

"Natural Grocers is a family-operated company with more than 70 years of experience serving communities that value quality, affordability and connection, and Rapid City embodies those qualities," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "With its vibrant downtown, strong sense of local pride and its role as a gateway to the Black Hills, Rapid City is a natural fit for our next chapter in South Dakota.

"We look forward to becoming part of the community by supporting local families, partnering with area organizations and serving the people who live, work and visit this remarkable region. We're excited to get to know Rapid City and contribute in meaningful ways for years to come."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS AND SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Rapid City location include:

July 22: Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500). [i]

Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500). July 22: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag ($30 value) – The first 500 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted bag, woven in collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador. [ii]

Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag ($30 value) – The first 500 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted bag, woven in collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador. July 22: Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. [iii]

Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. July 22-Aug. 5: Grand Opening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. [iv]

Grand Opening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. July 22-Aug. 31: Up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM Prices on premium-quality products from every department, including 100% USDA-certified Organic red or green seedless grapes ($2.49/lb), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese Shreds and Slices ($2.99 each), Bacon and Bacon Alternatives ($2.99/pkg, excludes Canadian Bacon), GT's Synergy® Kombucha ($2.79/16 oz) and Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt ($1.99/each).[v]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

As part of Natural Grocers' "Even More AffordableSM Prices!" campaign, customers can join {N}power, the company's free rewards program, to access exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features.*

July 22-Aug. 31: {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen® select free-range eggs ($1.99 each, one dozen), 100% Organic Avocados (99¢ each), Thousand HillsTM 100% Grass Fed 80/20 Ground Beef ($7.99/16 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Whole Milk Yogurts ($4.49/32 oz), Mary's® Non-GMO Whole Chicken ($9.99 each), and Truly Grass-FedTM Natural Creamy Butter Bars ($4.99/8 oz).[vi]

*Customers can also download and sign into the free App to join the program.[vii]

STORE FEATURES AND THE NATURAL GROCERS EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support Rapid City and the surrounding communities with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and dedicated good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards.

The company, ever conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

Customers can also expect:

Environmentally Thoughtful Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single-use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

From checkouts free from single-use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature. Always Affordable Prices : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-based dairy products and free-range eggs, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-based dairy products and free-range eggs, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Always 100% Organic Produce: Rest easy knowing Natural Grocers' organic produce is free from cross contamination with conventional/GMO items and grown without synthetic pesticides.

Rest easy knowing Natural Grocers' organic produce is free from cross contamination with conventional/GMO items and grown without synthetic pesticides. Body Care That Cares Back: Natural Grocers' high standards prioritize natural, innovative and ethical body care products that deliver results without compromise.

Natural Grocers' high standards prioritize natural, innovative and ethical body care products that deliver results without compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 products, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, with the vast majority (over 80%) manufactured in third-party Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facilities.

With over 5,000 products, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, with the vast majority (over 80%) manufactured in third-party Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facilities. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. To learn more about Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Crew" and its 5 Founding Principles, click here.

Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. To learn more about Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Crew" and its 5 Founding Principles, click here. Coming Soon: Nutritional Health Coaching: Customers will have direct access to personalized assistance throughout their health journeys with an onsite Nutritional Health Coach. Click here to learn more.

FEEDING SOUTH DAKOTA AND NATURAL GROCERS

As part of its commitment to the Rapid City community, Natural Grocers will support Feeding South Dakota through its Bring Your Own Bag Program, donating five cents for every shopping trip in which customers use their own reusable bags. The program encourages sustainable shopping practices while also helping support Feeding South Dakota's mission to end hunger across the state. Serving all 66 South Dakota counties, Feeding South Dakota works with local partners and volunteers to provide food assistance, nutritious meals and vital resources to children, families and seniors facing food insecurity.

To learn more or get involved with Feeding South Dakota, visit feedingsouthdakota.org.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and its Bring Your Own Bag Program, benefiting Feeding South Dakota.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting naturalgrocers.com.

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For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 173 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Rapid City, SD location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 7/22/2026 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 500 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Rapid City, SD location. No rain checks. Limit one per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 7/22/2026 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Prize wheel available at Natural Grocers' Rapid City, SD location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Valid 7/22/2026, 12 p.m-5 p.m. only, while supplies last.

[iv] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, CO, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes valid only at Rapid City, SD location, starting on 7/22/2026 and ending on 8/5/2026. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[v] Offer only valid 7/22/2026 to 8/31/2026. Offer is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Rapid City, SD location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Offers valid only from 7/22/2026 to 8/31/2026 are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Rapid City, SD location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.