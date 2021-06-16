Natural Grocers™ Plans Modernized Shopping Experience At Its Wichita, KS, Store; Grand Reopening Scheduled For July 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers™, America's Organic Headquarters®, is remodeling its Wichita, KS, store, providing an upgraded and more convenient shopping experience to its community. During the renovation, the store will operate with modified hours prior to the July 5 grand reopening event, including a temporary closure from Monday, June 21 – Friday, June 25, and a holiday closure on July 4. Details on modified store hours can be found here. The Wichita store, located at 1715 N. Rock Road, will celebrate the grand reopening with spectacular giveaways and deep discounts beginning on July 5 at 9:00 a.m.

What's New for the Wichita Community

The remodel will include a contemporary layout, more efficient checkout experience, a Nutrition Education Center, and new product offerings throughout all departments, such as vitamins and supplements, 100% organic produce, body care and beauty, and general grocery. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, will upgrade the space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter carbon footprint.

Grand Reopening Event – Giveaways and Discounts

Starting on July 5, Wichita's grand reopening celebration will include:

Say Yes to 25% Off Storewide: From July 5 – 11, customers can shop in any department and receive 25% off, storewide i .

From – 11, customers can shop in any department and receive 25% off, storewide . Grand Opening Prize Contest ii : From July 5 – 11, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

: From – 11, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as a Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. Prize Wheel : Customers are invited to spin the prize wheel when they visit the Nutrition Education Center and meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC). Hours: July 5 , from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and July 6 – 11, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

: Customers are invited to spin the prize wheel when they visit the Nutrition Education Center and meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC). Hours: , from – and – 11, from 12:00 – Special Grand Reopening Discounts: From July 12 – August 10 , customers will enjoy exceptional dealsiii on select 100% organic produce, such as broccoli, baby peeled carrots, Tommy mangoes, and white mushrooms; and {N}power® exclusive pricingiv on humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggs, Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats.

What's in Store for Wichita

The Wichita store (which originally opened in 2011 as Natural Grocers' 2nd Kansas location), and its good4uSM Crew, have been proud to serve the area for nearly 10 years. Natural Grocers continues to support the community with its unique grocery shopping experience, strict product standards, world-class customer service, and community outreach in a space that will serve Wichita even better than the original.

The modern and easy to navigate layout means Wichita area residents will have improved access to an array of fresh 100% organic produce, 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, the highest quality natural and organic groceries, vitamins and supplements, and household essentials, at Always Affordable PricesSM. For additional savings, customers can sign up for {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345v.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized health coaching sessions. Customers can schedule a session, which are currently available via phone and video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches. The store's current NHC remains on staff at the remodeled store.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Wichita store, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store/wichita

For details on Natural Grocers' COVID-19 policies and guidelines, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and vitamins and supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA Certified Organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i Offer valid only from 7/5/2021 to 7/11/2021, and is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Wichita store. Any stated discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

ii No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on July 5, 2021 and ends on July 11, 2021. For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

iii Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at the Wichita store. Offers valid July 12 – August 10, 2021. Cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iv Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345.

v Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

www.NaturalGrocers.com

