Natural Grocers plans to reopen St. George store on June 13

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open its relocated St. George store in Washington, Utah, on June 13. Located at 712 Telegraph St. the new 18,000 square-foot store will open at 8:30 a.m. with a grand re-opening celebration and ribbon cutting.

At the grand re-opening, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on June 13. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will also receive a free Natural Grocers shopping bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a Natural Grocers kitchen set.

In addition, customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}Power®, will receive a special $2 off coupon to use while shopping.

The grand re-opening celebration will also include a number of special celebration events, including:

• 8 to 10 a.m. Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling). • 4 to 6 p.m. Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options). • All day Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

The store will also offer a month-long series of free, grand opening celebrations, including food tastings, health fairs, cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes with nutrition experts.

Utah's Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers offers 100 percent organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, 100 percent non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products. The new store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/saint-george.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on June 13, 2019. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

