Natural Grocers® Promotes Seventh Annual Ladybug Love Campaign for Earth Month

LADYBUG LOVE & BEYOND PESTICIDES

Natural Grocers' Ladybug Love campaign aims to bring awareness to the precious insects that play a crucial role in the stability of our food supply and regenerative farming. The annual Earth Month fundraising efforts benefit the nonprofit organization, Beyond Pesticides and its Parks for a Sustainable Future program. The program is designed to assist communities in transitioning away from pesticide use at local parks and public areas by providing the education, training and practical assistance needed to move towards organic land care.

Beyond Pesticides envisions a future where local parks, playing fields and greenways are managed without unnecessary toxic pesticides. Where children and pets are safe to run around on the grass, and bees and other pollinators are safeguarded from toxic chemicals.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "Natural Grocers, in partnership with Beyond Pesticides, is pleased to support Parks for a Sustainable Future with our seventh annual Ladybug Love campaign. Through this program and the generosity of our customers, we are underwriting the cost of horticultural services to transition parks and playing fields to organic land management. Cleaner air, water and land make for a healthier food supply – a principle Natural Grocers has championed for almost 70 years. We are thankful for our generous customers who share our passion to protect our beneficial insects, the land and our planet."

The Company's underwriting effort has enabled Beyond Pesticides to convert almost a dozen parks and playing fields to organic management practices from Arizona to Utah, with more in the works in Colorado and Texas.

TAKE THE PLEDGE

Customers can take or renew their pledge online and commit to not using chemicals that harm lady bugs and other beneficial insects at home, in yards, gardens and to support 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $25,000 in April for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Whether it's a first-time pledge or renewed, Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 (up to $25,000 ) to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1 – April 30 . [i]

(up to ) to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from . For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 20 - 22 , Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

, Natural Grocers will donate to Beyond Pesticides. {N}power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1 – 15 , will receive $5 off their purchase, April 20 - 22 . [ii]

, will receive off their purchase, . {N}power members will also receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase April 20 – 22.[iii]

{N}power is Natural Grocers' FREE member rewards program. The program is easy to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power at www.naturalgrocers.com/join.[iv]

COUNT THE LADYBUGS SWEEPSTAKES

Throughout the month, customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2024 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

To enter the contest, customers simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 27, 2024 . A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner.[v]

SPECIAL EARTH DAY EDUCATION & DEALS

Natural Grocers will be promoting regenerative living insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards all month long. Natural Grocers' 2024 Earth Day Celebration culminates April 20 – 22, with three days of special Earth Day discounts, freebies and sweepstakes.

Customers can learn more by picking up the April edition (Vol. 81) of the good4u℠ Health Hotline at their local Natural Grocers store or click here to view it online.

Contact Beyond Pesticides to make your community safe for people, children, pets, and wildlife. Make your town organic by contacting [email protected] or 202-543-5450.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT BEYOND PESTICIDES

A 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization, Beyond Pesticides works with allies in protecting public health and the environment to lead the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Regenerative organic land management practices that use ladybugs and other beneficial insects instead of harmful synthetic pesticides to control pests, embrace the connectedness of planet Earth's vibrant ecosystem and chart a path towards a livable world.

