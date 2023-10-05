Natural Grocers® Promotes "Tree to Table" Within "Meet Your Farmer" Film Series

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 07:27 ET

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer is proud to promote the third short film within its "Meet Your Farmer" film series: "Tree to Table" in stores and online.

TREE TO TABLE

“Tree to Table” is the latest release from Natural Grocers’ “Meet Your Farmer” film series. The film shows the heart of the folks behind the company’s products, while showcasing ecologically thoughtful practices for future generations to come.
"Sustainability, quality and community are behind every Natural Grocers® Brand Product," said Raquel Iseley, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "The film 'Tree to Table' is centered around our Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Maple Syrup, a Company and customer favorite. Each delicious bottle brings a connection to the land, a commitment to a higher standard, and the knowledge that our maple syrup has tapped into something special between the product and process. In this film you'll see the 'wild, functional forests' of New England and the family farmers who tend to them. 'Tree to Table' is the perfect addition to our 'Meet Your Farmer' film series, in that it shows the heart of the folks behind our products, while showcasing ecologically thoughtful practices for future generations to come."

The company will be promoting the film online and in stores with printed and digital educational collateral through October.

THE "MEET YOUR FARMER" SERIES

Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation.

Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series in 2024.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS®

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. In addition to "Tree to Table" and the "Meet Your Farmer" series, the company offers helpful books, articles, recipes and classes to learn more.

For more about Natural Grocers' current promotions and events, visit www.naturalgrocers.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The company has 165 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

