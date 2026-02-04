Natural Grocers® Releases Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report: Celebrating 70 years of Industry Leadership

Natural Grocers® marks 70 years of industry leadership with the release of its Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report. Post this

The company's 2025 report features Natural Grocers' differentiated nutrition education program and highlights its elevated product standards. The report also includes several vendor profiles and showcases the company's partnerships that demonstrate support and collaboration towards ecological sustainability.

"For seventy years, our family has believed that nutrition is the foundation of good health," said Kemper Isely, co-president of Natural Grocers. "Our 2025 Sustainability Report reflects our ongoing investment in nutrition education, rigorous product standards and partnerships that strengthen communities and support environmental stewardship."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The 2025 Report reflects Natural Grocers' value-driven approach to supporting customers, Crew and communities. While the report covers several pillars — including product standards, regenerative agriculture, operational sustainability, and community support — this year's emphasis is on the company's dedication to providing nutrition education, a founding principle since 1955 and a continued point of distinction in the grocery industry.

Nutrition Education: Natural Grocers continues to empower wellness nationwide through its differentiated, evidence‑based nutrition education program. The company's in-store Nutritional Health Coaches offer free one‑on‑one coaching, nutrition education classes, recipe demos and personalized shopping support for customers and Crew. In fiscal year 2025, the company invested more than $7 million in nutrition education services, underscoring its decades‑long belief that accessible, research‑backed nutrition guidance can meaningfully support individual and community well‑being. Additionally, Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education program earned recognition with the Sustainability in the Food Industry Award from The Shelby Report.

The company's in-store Nutritional Health Coaches offer free one‑on‑one coaching, nutrition education classes, recipe demos and personalized shopping support for customers and Crew. In fiscal year 2025, the company invested in nutrition education services, underscoring its decades‑long belief that accessible, research‑backed nutrition guidance can meaningfully support individual and community well‑being. Additionally, Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education program earned recognition with the Sustainability in the Food Industry Award from Product Standards: Natural Grocers maintains some of the strictest product standards in the industry, including longstanding prohibitions on synthetic colors and problematic ingredients.

Natural Grocers maintains some of the strictest product standards in the industry, including longstanding prohibitions on synthetic colors and problematic ingredients. Support for Regenerative Agriculture: The company continues to prioritize vendors and farming partners committed to soil health, biodiversity and ecological stewardship.

The company continues to prioritize vendors and farming partners committed to soil health, biodiversity and ecological stewardship. Commitment to Sustainability: Operational decisions across stores, facilities and supply chain remain grounded in sustainable practices.

Operational decisions across stores, facilities and supply chain remain grounded in sustainable practices. Community and Crew Support: Natural Grocers upholds its founding commitment to community well‑being and Crew development through education, benefits and local engagement.

LOOKING AHEAD

As Natural Grocers celebrates over seventy years of serving communities, its commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future is stronger than ever. The company's continued growth and industry leadership show that a sustainable, affordable food system is both possible and essential. With every step forward, Natural Grocers remains dedicated to supporting the well-being of its customers, Crew and the planet for generations to come.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.