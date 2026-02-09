Natural Grocers® Turns Up the Love with Valentine's Hot Deals, Feb. 11-14, 2026

Valentine's Hot Deals Heat Up at Natural Grocers®, with Sweet Savings and Free Chocolate Post this

Plus, Natural Grocers' beloved Valentine's Day tradition returns: {N}power members who spend $10 or more and clip the digital coupon will receive a FREE Chocolove® chocolate bar on Feb. 14—because nothing shows customer appreciation like chocolate on the house. And in the spirit of sharing love widely, the company will once again donate 1% of all Feb. 14 sales to Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons FundSM, supporting good4uSM Crew members facing unexpected hardships.

VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS

Save the time, save the budget—save Valentine's Day. Natural Grocers' Valentine's Hot Deals event gives {N}power members four days of exclusive savings on thoughtful gifts, better-for-you treats, wellness favorites and more.[i] Stock up on sweet surprises, self-care essentials or ingredients for a stay-in celebration. Enjoy up to 36 percent off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable prices on selected items such as:

GT's Living Foods SYNERGY® Kombuchas ($2.39/16 oz)

Love Corn® Corn Snacks ($2.49/4 oz)

Bionaturae TM Organic Sourdough Pastas ($2.59/12 oz)

25 percent off All Aura Cacia® Products

25 percent off Maggie's Organics® Organic Socks

Need a little inspiration? Try a curated "Treat Your Sweetie" (and yourself!) bundle featuring Natural Grocers Brand® bath, body, chocolate and pantry staples—perfectly paired and priced just right.

NATURAL GROCERS/NOW® SHOES

Give a loved one (or two) a fitness-minded gift at an incredibly affordable price, with the company's new, limited edition Natural Grocers Brand and NOW co-branded shoes (only $24.99/per pair).*

Uniquely designed, with a comfortable fit.

Unisex shoes come in nine popular sizes.

*Through Feb. 28, customers can buy one pair and get another pair for 50 percent off! [ii]

FREE CHOCOLATE BAR FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS

What's better than chocolate on Valentine's Day? FREE chocolate! {N}power members who spend $10 or more and clip the digital coupon in the Natural Grocers app or email will receive a FREE Chocolove chocolate bar on Feb. 14.[iii] Not a member? Joining is fast, free and full of perks: join by downloading the app or sign up at naturalgrocers.com/npower.[iv]

SKIP THE RESERVATION

This Valentine's Day, forget the crowds and high-priced menus and enjoy a restaurant-quality, healthy meal at home—for a fraction of the cost.

Build the perfect Surf & Turf for Two, featuring:

Thousand Hills® 100% Grass‑Fed Steaks ($1 off)

Eat Meati™ Steak Alternatives ($1 off)

Natural Grocers® Brand Frozen Organic Mussels (25 percent off).

All available at {N}power-exclusive prices, Feb. 11–14.[i] Pair your entrée with beautiful organic veggies, a fresh salad, warm rolls and a simple dessert starring Natural Grocers Brand Brownie Mix and a Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate Bar—a sweet finale that's big on flavor and easy on prep.

VALENTINE'S DAY DESSERTS

Love is sweet—your dessert should be, too. Natural Grocers' Nutrition Education Department has taste-tested a variety of Valentine-worthy treats to make your celebration delicious and doable. Explore recipes such as:

CREW APPRECIATION ON VALENTINE'S DAY

February at Natural Grocers is all about gratitude—for customers, of course, but especially for its hardworking good4u Crew. As part of its annual Crew Appreciation Month, employees enjoy special freebies, discounts and prizes throughout February.

On Valentine's Day, the celebration extends to customers: 1% of Feb. 14 sales will be donated to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.[v] Founded in 2020, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides short-term financial assistance to Crew and their immediate family members facing economic hardship due to illness, natural disasters, or other unexpected challenges.

CUPID CLOCKS OUT, BUT THE DEALS KEEP GOING

Valentine's Day may come and go, but savings at Natural Grocers stick around. Through Feb. 28, all customers can enjoy extra discounts across all store departments.[vi] Check Natural Grocers' website, mobile app, or in-store signage for all the deals.

For the most up to date information from Natural Grocers, including sale items, recipes, wellness tips:

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

