Natural Gum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.67%, Growing Health Consciousness to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural gum market is set to grow by USD 2.14 billion from 2023 to 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing health consciousness is a key driver, fueled by consumers seeking natural and organic ingredients in their diet. Derived from sources like acacia and guar, these gums, such as locust bean and gum Arabic, offer health benefits like dental health, improved digestion, and weight management. The market is witnessing increased popularity due to its clean-label nature, aligning with consumers' preferences for additives-free products. Moreover, the global emphasis on sustainability amplifies demand, as plant-based natural gums are perceived as eco-friendly, resonating with environmentally conscious consumers and fostering growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022) and forecast period (2024-2028). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Gum Market 2024-2028

Some major points about one of the latest trends include:

Growing demand for natural and organic products

Shift in consumer preferences towards health-conscious choices

Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic and natural additives, driven by concerns about synthetic ingredients and chemicals in food

The analysis includes End-user, Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the Increasing demand for natural and organic products, the advancements in gum processing techniques, and the expanding applications in the food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the natural gum growth during the next few years.

The food and beverage segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. Natural gums find widespread application in various foods, including desserts, dairy products, beverages, sauces, dressings, and baked goods. Guar gum substitutes wheat flour in gluten-free baking, providing structure and texture. Xanthan gum enhances mouthfeel and durability in salad dressings and sauces. The beverage sector benefits from natural gums in dairy-based beverages, soft drinks, and juices, improving stability and particle suspension for a smooth final product.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned include

Natural gums: Recent Trends

Natural gums such as Chewing Gum, Guar Gum, and Xanthan Gum play a crucial role, catering to diverse industries. Other significant players include Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, and Eucalyptus Oil. With increasing demand for organic and sustainable products, these gums align with consumer preferences, adhering to regulations and global trade standards. The industry emphasizes natural flavors, organic certification, and biodegradable packaging, showcasing a trend toward functional chewing gums and those promoting dental health and medicinal benefits.

