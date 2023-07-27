Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2023: Focus on Cancer Immunotherapy, Infectious Diseases and Autoimmune Disorders

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Natural Killer (NK) Cells Therapeutics market refers to the pharmaceutical products and therapies aimed at utilizing and enhancing the functions of natural killer cells for therapeutic purposes. Natural killer cells are a type of immune cell that plays a crucial role in the body's innate immune response against infected or cancerous cells. Natural killer cells have demonstrated strong potential in cancer immunotherapy. They are capable of recognizing and eliminating tumor cells without prior sensitization, making them an attractive option for cancer treatment.

The ability of NK cells to target a wide range of tumor types and their potential for combination therapy with other immune checkpoint inhibitors or monoclonal antibodies drive the demand for Natural Killer (NK) Cells Therapeutics. On the other hand, the higher costs incurred in the therapies and adverse side effects of natural killer cells therapeutics are key factors likely to restrict the market growth. Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market is likely to grow at a rate of 8.5% CAGR by 2027.



Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics

Natural killer cell therapies

NK cell-directed antibodies

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market by Application

Cancer

Gastrointestinal diseases

Immunoproliferative disorders

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market by End User

Research centers and institutes

Hospitals and clinics

Natural Killer cell-based therapies are being investigated and developed for various medical conditions, including:

Natural Killer cells have the ability to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. NK cell-based immunotherapies, such as adoptive cell therapy (ACT) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) Natural Killer cell therapy, are being developed to enhance the anti-tumor activity of Natural Killer cells. These therapies involve isolating and expanding NK cells from a donor or the patient's own cells, modifying them to improve their targeting capabilities, and then reinfusing them into the patient to target and kill cancer cells. Infectious Diseases: NK cells also play a role in the defense against viral infections, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). Therapeutic approaches that aim to enhance NK cell function or stimulate their antiviral activity are being explored for the treatment of these infections.

NK cells also play a role in the defense against viral infections, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). Therapeutic approaches that aim to enhance NK cell function or stimulate their antiviral activity are being explored for the treatment of these infections. Autoimmune Disorders: In certain autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the balance between Natural Killer cell activation and regulation is disrupted. Strategies to modulate Natural Killer cell activity and restore immune balance are being investigated as potential therapeutic options for these conditions.

The NK cells therapeutics market is driven by the increasing understanding of the role of NK cells in immune responses and the growing interest in harnessing their therapeutic potential. Pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms are actively involved in research and development efforts to optimize natural killer cells isolation, expansion, and manipulation techniques.



The major leading companies of the natural killer cells therapeutics market are Affimed N.V., Celgene Corporation, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Fortress Biotech, Glycostem Therapeutics Bv, Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc., Nkt Therapeutics Inc., Innate Pharma Sa, Nantkwest Inc, and Ziopharm Oncology Inc.



The market also includes healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialized treatment centers that administer NK cell-based therapies. Diagnostic laboratories may be involved in assessing patients' immune profiles and identifying suitable candidates for NK cell therapies.



As research progresses and clinical trials continue, the market is expected to witness advancements in manufacturing processes, cell engineering techniques, and the development of combination therapies. Challenges such as the optimization of NK cell expansion and persistence, reducing potential side effects, and ensuring long-term therapeutic efficacy are areas of active investigation in the field of natural killer cells therapeutics.



