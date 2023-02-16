Natural protein powder market to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025; Increasing preference for plant-based diets to drive growth - Technavio

Feb 16, 2023, 17:45 ET
Natural protein powder market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Sports Supplements Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, and Other natural protein powder) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
The natural protein powder market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.08% according to Technavio.
Natural protein powder market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Natural protein powder market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Amway Corp. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Nutrilite.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers plant-based protein-enriched foods and beverages.
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Avonlac.
- GNC Holdings Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Wheybolic.
Natural protein powder market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market
- Robust demand for protein powders to propel market growth
- Increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein
KEY Challenges –
- Challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth
- Stringent regulations
- Concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops
The natural protein powder market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this natural protein powder market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural protein powder market between 2021 and 2025
- Precise estimation of the size of the natural protein powder market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the natural protein powder market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural protein powder market vendors
|
Natural Protein Powder Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.81 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Natural plant-based protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Natural whey protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other natural protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amway Corp.
- Cargill Inc.
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- GNC Holdings Inc.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Makers Nutrition LLC.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Organic Valley
- Sports Supplements Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
