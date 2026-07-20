Natural Raises $30M Series A to Build Payments Infrastructure for AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series A led by Kirsten Green at Forerunner, with continued participation from all major investors. The round was raised when the company was 193 days old and brings Natural's total funding to more than $40 million.

Natural's team in their San Francisco office.

The round was supported by Aarmaan Ali and Baris Akis, Founders of Human Capital; Ramtin Naimi, Founder of Abstract; Nichole Wischoff, Founder of Wischoff Ventures; Darragh Buckley, CEO of Increase; Pablo Palafox, CEO of HappyRobot; Paul Klein IV, CEO of Browserbase; Akshay Kothari, Co-founder of Notion; Henri Stern and Max Segall, CEO and COO of Privy; Pete Koomen, GP of Y Combinator; Dylan Babbs, CTO of Profound; Art Levy, CBO of Brex; Jake and Logan Paul, GPs of Antifund; and others.

Natural is building the foundational payments stack for AI agents.1

Agents are becoming financial actors. They will hold and move money, request and accept payments, make purchases, pay invoices, charge for work, and transact across currencies, banks, networks, and payment rails. They need a financial stack built specifically for how they operate.

"Agents are going to become one of the most, if not the most, important financial actors in the global economy," said Kahlil Lalji, CEO and Co-founder of Natural. "The question is not whether agents will move money. The question is who builds the infrastructure that makes agentic payments safe, reliable, compliant, and useful at scale. That is what we are building at Natural."

Natural is building 13 products. Today, six hit general availability. Available now:

Wallets — FDIC-insured wallets for agents 2

Vaults — One-way accounts. Agents move money in, never out

Pay — Send money to an agent, business, or consumer

Request — Collect money from an agent, business, or consumer

Transfer — Move funds between internal and external accounts

Connect — Build platforms and marketplaces on Natural

Natural is also rolling out Voice, Accept, and Cards over the coming months. Voice will allow agents to collect PCI information, including card details, over the phone. Accept will allow companies to turn agents into merchants. Cards will allow companies to issue debit and charge cards for agents.

In Q4, the company plans to launch Charge, Credit, Direct, and Billing. Charge will support per-API-call billing on top of Natural wallets. Credit will allow companies to issue lines of credit for agents. Direct will allow agents to call specific payment rails at runtime. Billing will support success-based billing for agents.

"We made a bet on agentic payments a year ago, when no one was talking about it," Lalji said. "We knew that we needed to own that entire stack. Natural builds and operates the primitives directly: ledgering, money movement, multi-bank settlement, multi-currency, fraud & compliance, agent identity & observability, and more."

The company noted that it has built its banking and payments infrastructure with significant direct ownership in less than a year since founding. Natural was started by Lalji and co-founders Eric Wang and Walt Leung 342 days ago. The company now has a team of 17 and is hiring aggressively across every function.

"We are moving with an unbelievable level of intensity because the market is moving extremely quickly," Lalji said. "The shift from human-executed payments to agent-executed payments is already underway, and Natural is building the infrastructure required to support that shift."

About Natural

Natural (www.natural.com) is building payments infrastructure for AI agents. The company has raised more than $40 million from investors including Forerunner, Human Capital, Abstract, Bridge, Brex, Mercury, Privy, Vercel, Notion, Increase, Unit, Figure, and so many others.

¹ Natural is a financial technology company, not a bank. Wallet Account and banking services are provided by Column N.A., Member FDIC.

² Natural is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured depository institution. FDIC deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured depository institution. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through FDIC insurance to apply. Deposits in Wallet accounts are FDIC-insured through Column N.A., Member FDIC, and Column's Sweep Program Network Banks.

SOURCE Natural AI, Inc.